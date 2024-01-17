PHL remains 2nd largest pineapple exporter–FAO

THE Philippines remained as the world’s second largest exporter of pineapples as its total shipments last year rose by 5 percent on an annual basis to over 600,000 metric tons (MT).

In its latest assessment, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimated that the Philippines kept its global stature last year after it exported some 611,873 MT of pineapples, some 29,336 MT over the 582,537 MT it shipped in 2022.

FAO attributed the higher shipments to growing demand from China, the top buyer of Philippine pineapples, for premium quality fruits last year.

“Preliminary trade data for the period up to July 2023 show a 22 percent year-on-year increase in shipments to China, the leading recipient of pineapples from the Philippines at

a share of some 46 percent over this period,” the FAO said in its report about the global tropical fruits market published recently.

“Industry sources reported that imports of pineapples from the Philippines to China benefited from higher Chinese demand for premium quality pineapples. In this regard, the long shelf life, year-round production cycle and attractive price-to-quality ratio of the MD2 pineapples, the main variety cultivated in the Philippines, proved to be a particularly strong selling point,” it added.

The FAO explained that the Philippines also sustained its strong exports to Japan and South Korea, which are part of its top three markets for pineapples.

“Further key import markets for pineapples from the Philippines remained Japan and South Korea over the first seven months of 2023, at quantity shares of some 30 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Shipments of Filipino pineapples to both destinations expanded by some 5 to 7 percent over this period,” the FAO explained.

The FAO added that the average export unit value of shipments from the Philippines to world markets rose by 2 percent year-on-year to some $585 per MT over the January to July period of last year.

“Amid changing consumer preferences, import growth in recent years has been driven by growing demand for more premium pineapples, with the MD2 variety from the Philippines particularly sought after,” it pointed out.

Costa Rica remained as the world’s top largest exporter of pineapples with over 2 MMT in shipments last year.

Image credits: Stella Arnaldo





