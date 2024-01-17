PHL emerges as ‘new frontier’ in LNG market–BMI Research

THE country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is gaining ground, attracting strong interest from producers and traders overseas, BMI Research of the Fitch Group said.

“The Philippines is emerging as a new frontier LNG market,” it said, while noting that the country’s LNG imports could increase up to 22 mtpa (million ton per annum) if and when all seven LNG planned terminals are completed.

Two LNG facilities have already been completed. These are FGen LNG Corp.’s interim floating storage regassification unit (FSRU) LNG terminal, with a capacity of 5.26 mtpa, and Linseed Field Corp.’s FSRU and onshore regassification project, with a capacity of 3mtpa.

These two will supply FGen’s gas plants- 1,000 megawatt (MW) Sta. Rita, 500MW San Lorenzo, 414MW San Gabriel, and 97MW Avion—and the 1,200MW Ilijan plant owned by the power unit of San Miguel Corp.

These LNG facilities are expected to improve the country’s energy supply in the Luzon grid.

Citing records from the Department of Energy (DOE), BMI said the remaining terminals are scheduled to start commercial operation from 2024 to 2026.

The other five LNG projects will be developed by Luzon LNG Terminal Inc., Energy World Gas Operations Philippines Inc., Shell Energy Philippines Inc., Vires Energy Corp., and Samat LNG Corp.

BMI also said that “lower spot LNG prices could encourage potential LNG importers to accelerate construction of LNG import terminals,” while noting that “uncertainties surround the levels of LNG demand and the volumes the Philippines will be importing.”

“We anticipate LNG imports will vary depending on the buyers’ ability to pay and projected demand from power and industrial sectors. Any upside gains to prices will slow down LNG imports, while a drop will encourage increased imports,” said BMI.

The foreign investors in LNG import terminals include LNG producers and LNG buyers and traders, such as Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas, Excelerate Energy and Shell. Tokyo Gas holds 20 percent interest in FGEN LNG’s Batangas LNG terminal, while Excelerate Energy and Osaka Gas hold participating interests in LNG import terminal projects operated by Luzon LNG Terminal and AG&P.

“Based on the composition of foreign investors, future LNG supplies to Philippines are likely to come from US, UAE [United Arab Emirates] and portfolios of LNG assets held by Shell and Japanese companies,” it said, while adding that future LNG demand growth will depend on further expansion of gas-fired power generation capacities.

The DOE earlier said that the entry of LNG as a new type of fuel into the energy mix increases diversity and security of the country’s energy needs. It likewise provides the country with fuel and technology that allows flexibility in supporting the various grid demands from baseload to providing reliable mid-merit to peaking power supply.

This flexibility also enables the push to further develop intermittent renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind.