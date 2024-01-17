PHL bans poultry imports from California, Ohio

The Philippines has slapped a temporary ban on poultry meat, birds and day-old chicks from Ohio and California in the United States.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Order (MO) 3 which imposed the ban on poultry products from the two US states. The memo was issued on January 15.

According to MO3, which takes effect immediately, the ban was imposed after Washington confirmed to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) the outbreaks of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in California and Ohio affecting domestic birds. This was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.

“The rapid spread of H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the United States of America in a short period of time since its first laboratory detection necessitates a wider coverage of trade restriction to prevent the entry of HPAI virus and protect the health of the local poultry population,” MO3 read.

Laurel noted that the there has been a mutual HPAI-related agreement in 2016 between the veterinary authorities of the US and the Philippines that a state-wide ban will only be imposed if there are three countries affected with HPAI in one state.

“[Ohio and California] have three or more countries affected with HPAI in their official reports in the WOAH,” Laurel said in MO3.

With the ban in place, Manila suspended the processing, evaluation of the application and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) import clearance to poultry products from Ohio and California.

All shipments from the two states that are in transit, loaded and accepted unto port before the official communication of MO3 to American authorities will be allowed provided the products were slaughtered or produced 14 days before the first outbreak in the particular locality.

Laurel noted that California’s first outbreak happened in Fresno County on November 20, 2023 while Ohio’s first outbreak took place in Union County on November 21, 2023.

The US is one of the Philippines’s top sources of poultry meat.