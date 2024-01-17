PBBM OKs funds for improved AFP health care, rice subsidy

Government uniformed personnel and their families will be getting better food and health-care benefits to improve their well-being this year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced Wednesday.

This after he approved the budget for rice subsidies and Tertiary Health Care at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center for advanced medical services and overall wellness support of the said beneficiaries.

“With an increased 2024 budget for the DND [Department of Defense], we’re dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our uniformed personnel and their families,” Marcos said in a brief post in his social media account.

Under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), DND was allocated a P238.36 billion new appropriations, which was higher compared to P204.57 billion funding it got in the previous year.

The DND budget includes P893,693,000 budget to provide military personnel a rice subsidy, equivalent to 20 kilos of rice a month in the form of financial assistance.

It will also include a P2.2 billion allocation for Tertiary Health Care of the AFP Medical Center.

Marcos said the additional benefits were on top of the initiative of the administration to improve the “financial stability for military and civilian personnel” through the Revised AFP Modernization Program and the Pension and Gratuity Fund.

“Beyond duty, we prioritize their daily lives,” Marcos said.

The President made the remark after his New Year’s courtesy call with officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Malacañang Wednesday.

Among the participants in the event were Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Secretary Roman Felix; PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.; PNP Acting Deputy Chief for Administration P/Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia; PNP Acting Deputy Chief for Operations P/Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria and PNP Chief of Directorial Staff P/Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta.

The military was represented by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido and Philippine Air Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño.