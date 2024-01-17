Padilla hails Zubiri-led review of Constitution

SEN. Robin C. Padilla on Tuesday welcomed a new Resolution filed in the Senate to review key economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Conveying expectations it will “finally lead to national progress,” Padilla, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, confirmed the deliberations would be led by an ad hoc panel to be presided by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, under Padilla’s mother committee on constitutional amendments.

“This is good news for the nation,” said Padilla, projecting an upbeat outlook that “our economy will be revitalized, and this will lead to progress in the lives of Filipinos.”

Padilla said he has long been pushing for reforms to the Constitution’s economic provisions “so that investments from abroad can come in and lead to jobs and other economic opportunities for Filipinos.”

Padilla also noted the Senate’s new effort to revisit the Charter shows he was on the right track when his committee filed a committee report on proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.