October timeline crucial to Cha-cha–ex-BSP exec

IT will be a make-or-break year for Charter-change efforts—or at least until October—according to a former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) official.

In a brief, Global Source Partners country analyst Diwa Guinigundo said Charter change could be “dead in the water” if nothing happens until October when mid-term candidates file their certificates of candidacy.

“We are looking at some eventful period now through October, the date for filing the certificates of candidacy for the 2025 mid-term elections. If nothing happens between now and October, charter change is dead in the water,” Guinigundo said.

Guinigundo noted that various interest groups have been issuing their formal positions against charter change as well as the people’s initiative.

There is a possibility, he said, that these groups would take to the streets and even all the way to Batasang Pambansa to let their voices be heard.

He cited opinions raised by some sectors who believe changing the 36-year-old Constitution had merit because the country’s progress “was stalled” because the charter failed to promote quality education.

These sectors, Guinigundo said, also noted the failure to empower farmers with agriculture support and restrictions in land ownership that prevented foreigners from owning land.

“True, as claimed by some legislators, it is within the prerogative of established democracies to change their fundamental laws to sustain their relevance to the changing times,” Guinigundo said.

“The issue in the Philippines is whether a constitutional amendment could address what sets back its politics and the economy,” he added.

Other sectors claimed, Guinigundo said, changing the form of government to parliamentary would be more cost-effective.

These sectors also claimed that it will also be easier to change leaders through a parliamentary form of government. This is because the leadership will be elected by districts rather than nationwide polls.

“Evidence exists that some countries with either form have performed better, and some worse, because the form of government is only secondary to the mindset and the maturity of the electorate as well as to the competence and character of those who will form and lead governments. Both essential ingredients cannot be obtained by constitutional change,” Guinigundo said.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





