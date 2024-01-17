Netizens back President Marcos in congratulating Taiwan’s president-elect 

Filipino netizens joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in congratulating Taiwan President-Elect Lai Ching-Te, defying China’s warning against President Marcos and standing with the Philippines’ leader.

President Marcos on Monday, January 15, posted on social media his congratulatory message, simply saying that he is looking forward to “close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace and ensuring prosperity” with Taiwan’s newly-elected leader.

But China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning immediately lambasted President Marcos, relaying their stern warning: “We advise President Marcos to read more to properly understand the history of the Taiwan issue so that he can draw the right conclusions.”

In defying China’s warning “not to play with fire” and supporting President Marcos, Filipino netizens themselves echoed the President and congratulated Taiwan’s new leader.

In a comment on Facebook, netizen Nishren Marangit said “Yes with President Marcos. Even if China doesn’t recognize the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas), the Philippines still recognizes your One-China policy. Maybe you can also recognize the UNCLOS and remove the artificial islands you made in the West Philippine Sea, in the independent-exclusive economic zone of the Philippines particularly in the WPS.”

Facebook user Eduardo Jaucian posted on a Philippine news outlet’s comments section: “Baka akala ng Intsik na budol ang Presidente ng Pilipinas.”

Some netizens did not mince words, with Facebook user Esoh Chalbiz saying “what an illusion China has. Is the Philippines a province of China? That its government has control over whom she will communicate?”

In quoting the statement of China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, X user @descartesrpm said: “Ibalik niyo muna sa amin ‘yung mga isla namin and follow the international law.”

This was seconded by Facebook user Fred Cee who said “Tuta ba nila ang Pilipinas na sila magdidikta kung ano ang dapat at hindi dapat gawin ng ating gobyerno?” and Facebook user Bob Ramos who said he “voted pink, but I’m happy na hindi tuta ng China (si President Marcos).”

X (formerly Twitter) user @IamNinaGirl responded to China’s statement with the post: “Ah, okay. Congratulations, President-elect Lai Ching-Te!”

“The gall of Beijing,” wrote X user @IanEsguerra, with X user @ruminarist replying, “Beijing plays the ‘peacemaker’ in the global scene but acts the ‘bully’ to neighboring countries.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stressed that the Philippines and Taiwan share mutual interests, and that Taiwan is catering to nearly 200,000 overseas Filipino workers or OFWs, mostly working in factories.

In a statement, the DFA clarified that Marcos’ message congratulating the new Taiwanese president “was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and holding a successful democratic process.”