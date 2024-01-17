Needed initiatives to fill PHL’s cold storage gap

Logistics is a popular sector in an archipelagic country like the Philippines. Many areas in the country would have to be accessed by boats or planes. Some areas would require a combination of transport options before visitors or residents can reach them.

Tourists and businessmen alike understand the difficulties of reaching some areas that they want to visit or invest in. Plane service in some provinces, for example, is not offered on a regular basis. Inter-island ships ply certain routes only on certain days.

The lack of transport options in some food-producing provinces in the Philippines makes it imperative for these areas to have their own cold storage facilities. These cold storage facilities, which could be expensive to put up, help prolong the shelf life of certain produce. Farmers, fishers and traders tap these facilities to prevent them from incurring losses caused by the spoilage of their products.

Having these cold storage facilities would also enable farmers and fishers to keep surplus produce, instead of just throwing away excess food items. The Philippines still continues to grapple with food waste, and having these cold storage facilities will help policymakers, particularly local leaders, to plan their output accordingly and prevent shortages.

The lack of cold storage facilities, for instance, was cited as one of the top culprits behind the onion crisis experienced by urban consumers in the latter part of 2022. The Cold Chain Association of the Philippines said it requires P6 billion to double the industry’s storage capacity for onions. (See “Expanding onion cold chain capacity to cost P6B—group,” in the BusinessMirror, January 24, 2023). The group estimated that the capacity of cold storage facilities for onions nationwide is about 100,000 metric tons (MT), which is only 27 percent of the annual supply of 360,000 MT.

CCAP had urged the government to consider various fiscal interventions, such as loan packages, to hike the country’s cold storage capacity. The government was also told to explore the feasibility of public-private partnerships in building additional facilities.

Closing the gap in the cold storage needs of local food producers would obviously require huge investments. It would also entail political will on the part of the government to put in place these interventions immediately. These facilities and other infrastructure projects like farm-to-farm roads are particularly crucial in areas where middlemen continue to prey on hapless planters and fishers who don’t have direct access to markets.

These things must be done as soon as possible if our government leaders are really serious about improving the state of the country’s agriculture. Without these reforms and investments in farm infrastructure, the state and even the private sector would have a hard time convincing the youth to take up farming as their primary source of livelihood. This is because “business as usual” would mean that the country’s food producers would continue to rack up losses due to spoilage and ridiculously low prices dangled by traders and middlemen for their produce.