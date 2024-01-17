Mr. Speaker: It’s about time, before we’re gone

The clarion call of Speaker Martin Romualdez for the House of Representatives to conduct a motu propio investigation in aid of legislation on reported various violations of the rights of senior citizens (SCs) and persons with disability (PWDs) is indeed a very welcome development.

We can only thank the Speaker for taking up the cudgels for the SCs and PWDs at this very opportune time when many establishments totally disregard and deny the SCs and PWDs of their benefits as provided for by law.

These violators use all technicalities and unreasonable grounds and even unlawful means to flagrantly violate the rights of SCs and PWDs.

Sad to say, the agencies designated by law to protect their rights have not been very active in the proper implementation of the laws as if giving these unscrupulous firms the license to violate or deny SCs/PWDs their benefits.

The most often reason of these firms in denying SC/PWD discount is that their rate is already “on promo.” As early as in October 15, 2014, the Department of Trade and Industry had ruled in a case that “the prohibition on double discounting is applicable only when the giving of discount is for the establishment’s promotion and a DTI permit is applied and secured before an establishment can proceed with its promotional scheme.” It means that the promo must be approved by the DTI, otherwise any firm conducting a promo without permit from DTI will violate Article 116 of RA 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, which carries the penalty of fine or imprisonment.

Only recently, the Pasig City Prosecutors Office filed criminal cases against the President and Finance Director of a 5-star hotel in Pasig City for denying an elderly her senior discount on its hotel rate claiming it was on “promo.” But, as alleged by the complainant and found by the Investigating Prosecutor, the said “promo” had no permit from DTI, hence, the discount should still be granted the SC. The case is now pending before the Pasig City Metropolitan Trial Court.

Another apparent violation of SC/PWD rights is the reported policy of a popular and high-end coffee chain that limits SC/PWD discounts to only one food item and one drink per visit.

As a senior citizen, I felt insulted by such policy. As if I am being suspected of cheating this coffee shop in that any additional order is not for my exclusive consumption but for others. If this coffee shop believes that there are abuses committed by some SCs/PWDs, then its remedy is not to limit our rights but for such firm to go after the violators. We should not be prejudiced by the unlawful acts of other persons.

Indeed, Speaker Romualdez is in the right position to initiate an investigation for possible amendments or modifications of the laws pertaining to the rights and benefits of SCs/PWDs and for the concerned agencies, especially the local government units, to actively implement these laws. Paragraph 4, Section 10(c) of RA 9994 empowers them to cancel or revoke the business permit or permit to operate of any entity that fails to abide thereof.

And the investigation should be done now. Not later. Before we run out of time.

Atty. Romulo B. Macalintal is a Senior Citizens Rights Advocate and an election lawyer.