Miru Systems refutes Iraq and DR Congo poll allegations ‘false’ 

Allegations against Miru Systems concerning “election failures” in Iraq and the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo are “false,” said the South Korean poll technology firm on Tuesday.

In a statement, Miru Systems said their company “designs, develops, and manufactures secure electoral systems that are of international standard,” and both involved countries have expressed respective polls a success.

“Miru is committed to an efficient and honest electoral system, as we have done so in several countries all over the world including our home of South Korea since 2005,” the firm stated.

According to Miru Systems, the election committee of DR Congo have issued a certificate of satisfaction for their elections, and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq have declared their polls as “fair and successful.”

The poll body in DR Congo Commission Electorale Nationale Independante (CENI) issued a certificate of satisfaction for Miru Systems in 2023 regarding their electronic voting devices, ballot accessories and reconfiguration parts, the poll technology firm said.

Miru Systems added that the Prime Minister of Iraq lauded the 2023 elections as a “notable success.”

Miru Systems is the lone bidder of the automated election system for the 2025 midterm elections. The joint venture is composed of Miru Systems, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc.

Several bidders have backed out on the second bidding, while Smartmatic is still banned by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from submitting bidding documents to the poll body’s Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC).

The statement that Miru Systems issued was in response to the allegations of poll watchdog Democracy Philippines, claiming “catastrophic failures” in the elections in DR Congo and Iraq.

“We urge the Comelec to give Miru’s track record a thorough once-over as part of its due diligence, as it should with all suppliers. It might want to investigate the company’s alleged links to controversies in Congo and Argentina,” said Democracy Watch in a statement in December 2023.

The watchdog added: “Such concerns over hacking vulnerabilities and vote manipulation are so grave as to have prompted watchdog groups and independent experts to flag many fatal weaknesses in Miru’s technology publicly.”

Convenor of the watchdog Lloyd Zaragoza said in a radio interview earlier this month that Comelec should “thoroughly investigate” Miru Systems as being chosen to be a provider in the next election is “alarming.”

Comelec SBAC has declared Miru Systems as “eligible” on the second round of bidding on January 8, after not passing the eligibility test on the first round in December 2023.