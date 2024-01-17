Lifetime Achievement Awards for hoops greats

TWO basketball greats and three champion coaches—all legendary in their own rights—are the latest batch to be feted with a Lifetime Achievement Award in the annual San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night on January 29.

Hoop icons Allan Caidic and the late Avelino “Samboy” Lim join basketball’s brilliant minds Dante Silverio, Joe Lipa and Arturo Valenzona in being honored by the country’s sportswriting fraternity for their immense personal contributions in enriching Philippine basketball.

All four awardees, along with Lim’s family—widow Atty. Darlene Berberabe and karate champion daughter Jamie Lim—are expected to add nostalgia in the formal gathering at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel as they recall their heydays while still playing and coaching the game.

Their recognition comes on a night the oldest media organization in the Philippines headed by its president, The Philippine Star sports editor Nelson Beltran, salutes Gilas Pilipinas for ending 61 years of waiting by winning the elusive basketball gold in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Gilas Pilipinas will be accorded with the President’s Award during the blue-ribbon event presented by the 24/7 sports app in the country ArenaPlus, and Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal, Milo and PLDT/Smart as major sponsors, and backed by the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, Rain or Shine and 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero.

Caidic, Lim, Lipa, Valenzona and Silverio all served in national men’s basketball team.

Lim and Caidic formed part of Northern Consolidated Cement’s (NCC) glorious basketball program which won the 1985 Jones Cup and 1985 FIBA Asia Championship.

Even after NCC disbanded, they continued to represent the country in international tournaments, including the 1986 Seoul Asian Games—the last time the country sent an all-amateur team to the continental showcase—and the 1990 Beijing Asiad—the first time the country sent all all-pro team to the games.

The two close friends, among the country’s most decorated players of all time, went on to carve colorful careers in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Lim, a star player at Letran and a three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association champion (1982-84), was one of the NCC players who formed the core of the San Miguel Beer squad that made a PBA comeback in 1986 after a brief leave of absence.

Known for his high-wire acts and knee-high socks, “Skywalker” won nine championships as a pro, was a five-time All-Star, part of the PBA’s Greatest 25 Players and a Hall of Famer, who unfortunately, never got to be MVP because of an injury-prone career. He passed away last December 23.

Caidic or “The Triggerman” is considered one of the best shooters Philippine basketball ever produced.

A product of University of the East where he won three University Athletic Association of the Philippines championships, he was the top overall pick by Great Taste in the 1987 draft who would win his first PBA title three years later.

A former Rookie of the Year and 1990 MVP, he won five championships while donning the Great Taste and San Miguel Beer jerseys.

An eight-time All-Star, six-time Mythical First Team and five-time scoring champion, Caidic still holds the single game record high of 79 points and most three-pointers made in a single game at 17 which he did in the 1991 Third Conference.

Like Lim, he is also one of the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players and Hall of Famer.

Silverio was the classy owner and coach of the Toyota basketball franchise which he guided to the first two championships in PBA history.

A five-time champion who’s also into painting, “Osbok” as he is fondly called by his players and friends, is also a legendary race car driver booked a rare double in 1972 by topping the International Greenhills Grand Prix and Royal Rally of Champions.

He’s a Hall of Famer in both the PBA and the Golden Wheel Awards and his major involvement in the national team was in 1973 when he managed the Philippine squad that won the FIBA Asia Championship in Manila.

Lipa mentored an all-amateur national team that included Lim and Caidic to a bronze medal finish in the 1986 Asian Games in Korea, and then a few weeks later, steered University of the Philippines (UP) past twice-to-beat University of the East for the Fighting Maroons’ first UAAP men’s basketball title in 47 years.

A teacher of the game, Lipa also coached two separate national teams to gold medal finishes in the Southeast Asian Games.

The UP alumnus also had stints as coach in the PBA with Manila Beer, Formula Shell and FedEx and he’s the founding commissioner of the Philippine Collegiate Champions League and currently serves as consultant of Terrafirma.

Valenzona had a long coaching career spanning almost four decades highlighted by winning championships in the PBA, Philippine Amateur Basketball League, Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association, UAAP, and NCAA.

A member of the 1964 Philippine team to the Tokyo Olympics, the former Far Eastern University stalwart was head coach of the 1978 and 1980 Philippine Youth squads.

Valenzona was a former Manila councilor and the first president of the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines.

Lipa, Valenzona and Silverio, incidentally are now in their 80s.