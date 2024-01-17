`

Learning resource center unveiled

story telling session with the pupils of btes a together with ambassador fluss and taguig city councilor serna
The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines unveiled the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center at Bagong Tanyag Elementary School–Annex A in Taguig City.

The project is part of the embassy’s support to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) recent Brigada Eskwela 2023 campaign. Ambassador Ilan Fluss (standing, fourth from right) personally visited the school for the official turnover of the center: “Named after the heart of Israel which is Jerusalem–our capital–this library is a humble donation and an unwavering commitment we share toward nurturing the minds of the future generation. We look forward to participating and contributing to future initiatives and opportunities in the education [sector].”

ISRAELI EMBASSY

