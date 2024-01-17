Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila unveils 10 ways to enjoy the newly-opened CYAN Modern Kitchen

CYAN Modern Kitchen opens 2024 with a plethora of flavours. From Hong Kong inspired dishes, authentic, Indian cuisine, curated charcuterie boards, to an interactive grilling station, the innovative open kitchen is one to explore and enjoy when at Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila.

Led by Executive Chef Kristine Oro, CYAN Modern Kitchen promises to redefine the art of dining. The open kitchen holds a contemporary structure and interior with its floor-to-ceiling windows, designed to make diners enjoy the best ambiance, company, and views at Lanson Place.

Make your moment happen, discover these 10 ways to enjoy dining at CYAN Modern Kitchen.

1. Daily Breakfast, Lunch, and Pre-Dinner Cocktail Buffet

CYAN Modern Kitchen doesn’t just serve meals; it crafts daily experiences. Start your day with a sumptuous breakfast, savour a delightful lunch, and unwind with a pre-dinner cocktail buffet. Prices start at PHP 1,500 net per person.

2. Oriental Dishes

Be transported to the bustling streets of Hong Kong with the aromatic Hong Kong style noodle soup. Experience an array of appetising dishes with Japanese favourites with freshly made sushi, temaki, uramaki, and nigiri to name a few. Embracing the essence of Oriental cuisine, CYAN Modern Kitchen’s menu is a celebration diverse tastes, meticulous preparation, and a nod to culinary heritage.

3. Specialty Oven-Baked Pizzas

The homemade pizza presents selections exclusive to Cyan Modern Kitchen, articulated by the genius of their chefs crafted with the finest ingredients; each pizza is a culinary masterpiece, offering a perfect blend of crispness and delightful toppings.

4. Indian Buffet Selection

Indulge in the rich tastes of CYAN Modern Kitchen’s Chicken Makhani in the Indian buffet section. With menu that captures the essence of traditional Indian cuisine. We recommend also trying shrimp curry and original naan with chickpea curry.

5. Carving and Grilling Station

For an interactive dining experience, try out the Carving and Grilling station. Choose from mouth-watering beef or lamb, porchetta with homemade liver sauce, or have some house-marinated meats and seafood from the grilling station as skilled chefs prepare them to perfection hot of the grill, offering a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

6. Dark Chocolate Mousse / Matcha Pâte à Choux

Indulge your sweet tooth with exquisite desserts. The Dark Chocolate Mousse and Matcha Pâte à Choux are divine creations that bring a charming conclusion to your dining experience.

7. Affogato for your Afternoon Coffee

Elevate your coffee experience with a fancy afternoon delight that combines the boldness of espresso with the sweetness of ice cream, promising a moment of pure indulgence. Get cup-full of happiness from the dessert section, our dedicated team will gladly prepare one for you.

8. Celebrate Your Moments with Friends and Family

Celebrate life’s special moments at Lanson Place. Cyan Modern Kitchen is perfect for intimate gatherings with friends and family with its spacious dining hall and quality buffet selections. You can also schedule your private meetings and get-togethers for a stylish productive afternoon as a la carte menus are available.

9. Filipino Selection and an All-Filipino Culinary Team

CYAN Modern Kitchen takes pride in its roots, boasting an All-Filipino Culinary Team serving up a regular cycle of local Filipino dishes made available so there is something reminiscent to look forward to every day. Expect a culinary symphony that harmonises local expertise with global flavours.

10. Manila Bay Sunset

At the main dining hall, diners have front-row seats to the magnificent Mount Samat on a clear day and the sunset Manila Bay is best known for. Meanwhile, its private room holds a view of the MOA Eye and has the best seats for the evening fireworks hosted by SM by the Bay.

Explore the CYAN Modern Kitchen today open from 6:00 am – 11:00 pm daily. Reserve your spot now through Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila’s website, or send an email to fb.lpmn@lansonplace.com.