Laguindingan, Bohol-Panglao airports to face Swiss Challenge in Q1–DOTr

The government is eyeing the conduct of a Swiss challenge for the Laguindingan Airport International Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport within the first quarter of the year.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) already issued the green light to proceed.

“Laguindingan, it will be ready for Swiss Challenge within the quarter. Bohol, we’re still negotiating, although the parameters, terms and conditions were already approved by Neda. We have communicated this to the proponent and we’re just negotiating the final terms. And then after that, we will report to Neda and then it will be ready for Swiss Challenge also. Maybe within the quarter also,” said Bautista.

If and when these are opened to Swiss challenge, the DOTr will give other proponents the opportunity to match the original bid within 60 days.

The unsolicited proposals for the airports were submitted by Aboitiz Infracapital Inc., which has also submitted the same for Bicol International Airport.

The Aboitiz Group earlier earmarked an investment of P12.75 billion for Laguindingan, P4.53 billion for Bohol, and P4.81 billion for Bicol.

Bautista earlier said that inter-island connectivity would only be achieved with the establishment of more airports, as it will guarantee improved accessibility and efficient mobility throughout the country.

“Transforming our airports—through expansion, upgrade and rehabilitation—is not only at the core of this administration’s thrust on infrastructure development but also crucial to connecting the country to the rest of the world,” Bautista said.

Bautista stressed that these airports must adapt to technological innovation without sacrificing safety of passengers. He also cited the Civil Aeronautics Board’s (CAB) perspective that Philippine aviation is ripe for strategic investments in airport development and operation; maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and PPP in airport development.