Hello again, Dwight

THE first time National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dwight Howard came to Manila was for NBA Madness in 2005.

NBA Madness is the NBA’s interactive basketball lifestyle event that is held in malls and regales Pinoy fans with hoops, dance performances, an NBA Cares outreach program and special appearances of NBA players and dance teams.

Then still a rookie with the Orlando Magic, Howard was one of those truly outstanding high school basketball players who went straight to the NBA without passing through college.

He was however the last of that species that included Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, among others. The NBA changed the age limit in 2005 so all players had to be 19 at draft time. Howard had barely slipped through the door.

When he was first here, Howard was a shy, serious and soft-spoken young player. He gave off the impression that he was still very much a home-loving, parent-dependent young man as he had his parents Sheryl and Dwight Howard Sr. with him.

At the NBA party thrown at that time at the trendy and legendary Giraffe Bar in Makati, Howard spoke of his deep faith in God and how much the Bible, church service and peer preaching were a part of his life. His parents were present at the event and they went up the stage as he shared his little piece with the guests.

Even then, Howard—later to emerge with a new persona as Superman after the NBA All Star Weekend of 2008—was both touched and impressed by how much he was warmly welcomed and loved in the Philippines.

Most visiting NBA players, in fact, are both amazed and incredulous about how much into basketball and the NBA Filipinos are. People at Customs, even baggage handlers at the airport—their first stop in the country—know who they are and are up to date about what they’ve been up to.

Eight years later in October 2013, Dwight Howard came back. He did not have his parents with him. He was no longer shy or soft spoken. He projected a strong, assertive, confident persona—a flowering perhaps from his Superman fame at the All-Star in ’08 where he scored perfect “50” scores on both of his first-round dunks. He iconized himself with that image of him rising up to throw down those eye-popping dunks, his Superman cape sailing in the wind.

By then, Howard had already journeyed from the Orlando Magic (where he played for eight seasons and led the team to the 2009 NBA Finals) to the Los Angeles Lakers to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets, then coached by Kevin McHale, played the Paul George-led Indiana Pacers in the NBA Global Games—the first official NBA game played in Manila in the 2013-14 pre-season.

He would journey on to the Atlanta Hawks (2016-17), Charlotte Hornets (2017-18), Washington Wizards (2018-19), Lakers again (2019-2020) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2020-21). His NBA career became complex and his image with some teams and teammates was not very flattering. His leadership style, on-court conduct and locker room demeanor were criticized.

He left the NBA in 2022 and he joined the Taoyuan (Taiwan) Beer Leopards in 2023. He is in Manila now as part of the Strong Group Philippine team that will compete in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championships at the United Arab Emirates from January 19 to 28.

Howard is now the opposite of that soft-spoken, Gospel-loving teen-ager who made his first trip out of the US in 2008. He’s a lot more gregarious, heaps more comfortable, goofier and blunter with his speech.

Pinoy fans love him just the same, or maybe, even more. He is expressive about his appreciation to Pinoy fans. He has taken selfies with them, signed autographs for them, even teased them with the thought that he might play in the Philippine Basketball Association.

When he was first here, there was no social media to make messages swirl around people, places or events. This time, with social media, Superman can feel all the love more intensely than before.

That he’s playing for the Philippines makes him all the more special to fans. The addition of NBA stars to the team gives it a strength Strong Group did not have last year.

“My team in the Philippines could beat the Pistons. Me, Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson and McKenzie [Moore], lol it’s over,” Howard posted. “Taklesa” he may be, as they say. But he’s refreshingly real.