Groseclose in harness for Youth Olympic Games in South Korea

GANGWON, South Korea—It’s time to taper down for short track speed skater Filipino-American Peter Groseclose but his mom, Victoria, acknowledged his son’s passionate desire for a strong performance at the Winter Youth Olympic Games that open Friday.

“Right before competition, the training is not too intense,” said Victoria Groseclose, who’s originally from Alabang and mom to another winter sports athlete, 22-year-old Jacqueline, a former figure skater.

Victoria said her son’s American-Hungarian coach John-Henry Kruege is keenly focused in honing Groseclose for his competition in the men’s 1,500 meters on Saturday, 1,000 meters on Sunday and 500 meters on Monday.

Groseclose set foot at the Youth Olympic Village at the Gangneung Wonju National University on Thursday and plunged into training with at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

The 16-year-old Groseclose arrived in Seoul three days ago and didn’t waste any time to also train at the Mokdong ice rink ahead of the Winter Youth Olympic Games that open Friday.

“I’m very honored and grateful to become part of the Winter Youth Olympic Games representing the Philippines,” said Groseclose, whose American dad Timothy is an author and professor. “I think it will be a great experience and I’m very excited.”

Groseclose is one of 36 men short track speed skaters with the host South Koreans favored to dominate anew after ruling four events in Innsbruck 2012 and Lausanne 2020.

The other Filipino athletes—freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe and crosscountry skier Avery Balbanida—are due here this week along with Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan.

Groseclose said he has his eyes on the 2026 Milano Cortina Italy Winter Olympics.

“That’s a goal of mine—to represent the Philippines in the 2026 Olympics,” said the 11th grader at Oakton High School in Virginia, USA.

Krueger represented the US at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and clinched the men’s short track 1000m event. He then became a naturalized athlete for Hungary and helped his new team to the men’s 2,000m mixed relay in Beijing 2022.