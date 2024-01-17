‘Government should invest P1.3T to hike food output’

The national government must invest at least P1.3 trillion over the next few years to boost food production and reduce food waste, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

Laurel said irrigating the remaining 1.2 million farm lands nationwide would already require P1.2 trillion in capital spending.

“No major post-harvest facility was funded by the government in the last 40 years. Puro maliliit, patingi-tingi which is actually irrelevant, useless,” Laurel said in a recent press briefing.

“Sayang, we really need to fund these projects. But we must build bigger. We have three designs—small, medium and large, not mini.”

The agriculture chief said the creation of integrated rice mills and warehouses complexes would cost P90 billion over several years to reduce an estimated 15 percent in losses in rice production.

The investment, Laurel said, would save P10.7 billion worth of rice or an additional 23 days of rice inventory every year. This would also mean a reduction of rice imports by around 10 percent per annum, Laurel added.

Laurel also disclosed that the DA is spending P1 billion this year to build four cold storage facilities at the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) in Taguig to address the oversupply and wastage of vegetables from Luzon.

Citing traders, he said transporting vegetables from Benguet to Metro Manila results in 30 percent in losses that are eventually passed on to consumers.

“If we try to solve the problem as soon as possible, assuming a target of 2025, I need an additional P5 billion to address the vegetable cold-storage issue of the whole nation,” he said. “The 5,000-pallet position cold storage facility in FTI will take at least 12 months to complete.”

Laurel said, however, that addressing the oversupply of vegetables nationwide must be the responsibility of local government units since the majority of the national government’s role in agriculture has been devolved already.

“The DA will assist, nonetheless, in resolving these perennial problems.”

Laurel had said that the DA’s current thrust is to create a “network” of cold storage systems nationwide to prevent food wastages and losses.