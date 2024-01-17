Foreign Minister of Germany at M.O.U. signing

The German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority affirmed their partnership through a memorandum of understanding to bolster their cooperation in technical-vocational education and training or TVET, and to implement a long-term cooperation and implementation of enterprise-based training programs in the Philippines.

The event was witnessed by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Federal Republic of Germany (first row, right) during her state visit in the Philippines on January 11.

The MOU served as the next step in the partnership between Tesda and various German entities in developing TVET programs aimed at making the Philippines a globally competitive labor force, and Germany as an accessible market for foreign workers.

The Philippine agency also signed various memoranda of agreement to bolster its cooperation with other German entities in the Philippines such as Siemens Inc. and Festo Inc.

The ceremony also affirmed the cooperation of both countries toward skilled labor, migration, and development with the signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent by Baerbock and Officer in Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac of the Department of Migrant Workers (first row, left). GPCCI