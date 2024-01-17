EU, Save the Children project changes lives of 19,000 disabled individuals

AFTER three years of implementation, “Project SCOPE’s” efforts to enhance the lives of more than 19,000 persons with disabilities in Parañaque City, Taguig City, and Municipality of Pateros have paid off.

Project SCOPE empowered children with disabilities, their parents, caregivers, organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), and other civil society organizations (CSOs) to engage effectively with local governments by expressing their rights and monitoring the use of public resources for their benefit. This linkage, in turn, helped improve policies, programs and services for disabled children.

The P33.4-million project was funded jointly by the European Union (EU) and Save the Children. It was co-implemented by the Affiliated Network for Social Accountability—East Asia and the Pacific.

During the closing ceremony, the EU and Save the Children Philippines underscored the critical role of organizations of persons with disabilities, groups of children with disabilities, and parents to advocate for their rights and their inclusion in the local governments’ policies and programs.

“While Project SCOPE is ending, the work has just begun for the local government units (LGUs), OPDs and CSOs whose capacities were strengthened to work together to develop and implement laws/policies, programs and services to fulfill the rights of persons with disabilities, especially children, and to allow them to participate in the design of those policies,” said Christoph Wagner, who is the head of cooperation of the EU’s delegation to the Philippines.

“We hope to share our lessons in empowering children with disabilities to more partners, so that more [LGUs will recognize the capacities of kids] with disabilities living in an enabling community,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, who is the CEO of Save the Children Philippines.

People with disabilities, particularly children in the three Metro Manila LGUs are now represented in planning and policy-making bodies such as the Local Council for the Protection of Children, Municipal Development Council, and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council. As one of the project’s activities, Project SCOPE has also developed a database of people with disabilities to help the LGUs ensure policies and programs are inclusive, while leaving no one behind.

Save the Children Phils. also helped organize kids with disabilities groups, namely the Parañaque Dream Chasers, Pateros Fighting Scholars, and Sipag at Pangarap, Accessible at Equal Education or SPACEE. As a result of the project’s activities, those with disabilities have also been able to challenge social perceptions that influenced their self-awareness and limited their personal development.

As a result of Project SCOPE’s involvement, anti-bullying and anti-discrimination measures against persons with disabilities were filed in Taguig City.

Also, the “Children’s Code” in the said LGUs was revised to include provisions for the welfare and participation of children with disabilities. Project SCOPE also supported the OPDs in their advocacy efforts in support of Republic Act 11650, or the “Act Establishing a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education,” which was signed into law on March 11, 2022.

During Project SCOPE’s culminating activity, the six OPDs, three children with disabilities groups, and three parent groups exchanged best practices in advocacy and local governance.