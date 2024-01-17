DOTr assures support for drivers and operators affected by PUVMP

VARIOUS transportation groups expressed their full support behind the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP), according to a statement released by the transportation department on Wednesday.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) earlier issued a circular allowing PUV operators and drivers without consolidated TSE or transport service entities to continue to operate only until January 31, 2024.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautisa said that while the program focuses on the safety and convenience of commuters, the government would also extend its assistance to affected PUV operators and drivers during the program’s transition period.

“The program really focuses on commuters’ benefits. But we will not forget the responsibility to the drivers, to the operators,” the transport chief said. “It’s really good that major transport groups are supporting the PUVMP. The DOTr, together with the LTFRB, are determined to implement the program,” he stressed.

Pasang Masda, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations, Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, Stop and Go Transport Coalition, and Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) as well as UV Express National Alliance of the Philippines said during a news briefing with government officials Wednesday that the implementation of the modernization program is long overdue.

Pasang Masda National President Obet Martin said the PUVMP is focused on serving commuters by providing safe and convenient public transport.

“Kaming lahat po ay sumusuporta sa isang napaka-ayos at napakagandang programa ng pamahalaan. [Ang PUVMP] ay makapagdudulot ng ligtas na paglalakbay sa ating mananakay at convenience sa kanilang pagsakay. Ika nga’y tinatawag nating sila ay nasa isang modernong sasakyan kung saan matagal nang minimithi ng ating mga kababayan na magkaroon ng magandang sasakyan,” Martin said.

According to Orlando Marquez, LTOP president, their group has been supporting the modernization of PUVs since 1997.

“Nakasuporta po ako sa modernization simula pa 1997. Ipinapa-abot ko ang suporta sa administrasyon ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. Kaya ngayon sinasabi namin dito sa Magnificent 7, nakasuporta kay Secretary Bautista, LTFRB Chairman Guadiz at sa Pangulo,” he said.