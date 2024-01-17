DOJ sets crackdown on B.I. lawyers in 9G visa scandal

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) is poised to go after the officers and officials of the Bureau of Immigration, particularly its legal department, which is believed to be behind the issuance of thousands of 9G visas or pre-arranged employment visas to around 500 fictitious corporations and sole proprietors.

At a press briefing, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he met with BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco on Monday to discuss the proliferation of 9G visas issued to fake corporations.

He said the 9G visas were actually used to bring in more foreign nationals into the country, particularly those working in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) sector.

Remulla directly implicated the BI’s legal department in the anomaly, noting some of its lawyers knowingly issued 9G visas to these fake corporations without validating their documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Corporations which are fake were able to get 9G visas from the Bureau of Immigration and its was with the help of the legal department…,” Remulla said.

“Meaning to say, most probably in cahoots because we are talking about due diligence as a matter of government policy in every transaction,” he said.

Thus, Remulla said, he directed Tansingco to stop the grant of visas to sole proprietorships.

He also instructed the BI to issue 9G visas only to corporations with the SEC’s approval.

“I will be asking for a fuller investigation and that’s what we discussed yesterday [Monday],” the DOJ chief said.

Remulla noted that he started receiving information about the illegal activity since August of last year, and validated the information in October.

But, Remulla noted, the BI leadership was too slow to have the visa processing group reorganized without the involvement of the legal office, which he said was “in the center of the issuance of these visas.”

The justice secretary said he would give Tansingco until the end of January to address the issue.