Dismissal of ex-Palace lawyer in possession of records of Barrameda murder case affirmed

THE Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the dismissal of a former Palace lawyer after being found guilty of grave misconduct and serious dishonesty for unlawfully taking possession of the missing records of the controversial Ruby Rose Barrameda murder case.

In a 22-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the Court en banc unanimously reversed and set aside the November 29, 2017 decision and July 5, 2018 resolution of the Court of Appeals (CA), which modified the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) ruling against respondent, lawyer Jerik Roderick Jacoba.

The SC’s decision stemmed from the consolidated petition filed by the CSC and former Executive Secretary Paquito N. Ochoa Jr., assailing the decision of the CA, which found Jacoba guilty of mere simple misconduct “because he failed to help search the missing case records by checking his workspace and locker.”

In reversing the CA decision, the SC declared: “Here, the Civil Service Commission and the Executive Secretary’s dismissal of Jacoba was based on evidence which tended to show that Jacoba had full access to the areas where the missing case records were last seen and that the case records were eventually located in a locked file cabinet under his control and for his exclusive use. “

The evidence, according to the High Tribunal, support the conclusion that Jacoba abused his influence and authority to take possession of the case records, hide them in a filing cabinet under his control, and then refuse to reveal their whereabouts when asked about them.

“Hence, his dismissal and perpetual disqualification from government service due to grave misconduct and serious dishonesty should be upheld,” the SC stressed.

Aside from the dismissal, the Court also ordered the forfeiture of Jacoba’s retirement benefits; his perpetual disqualification from re-employment in the government service; cancellation of civil service eligibility; and disqualified him from taking the civil service examinations.

Based on the records, Barrameda’s body was recovered by police officers in 2009 in hardened concrete inside a steel drum from the waters of Navotas City.

Barrameda had been missing for more than two years before her body was discovered.

A year after, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a resolution indicting Barrameda’s husband, Manuel Jimenez III for parricide.

Jimenez appealed the DOJ’s resolution of his indictment before the Office of the President (OP).

The DOJ, thus, forwarded the Barrameda case records to the Legal Affairs Office (LAO) of the OP.

However, after news broke out that the OP-LAO was deliberately delaying the resolution of Jimenez’s appeal, the Palace investigated the issue and found out that the Barrameda case records could no longer be found.

For the next few days, several staff members searched the workstations and filing cabinets of all employees in LAO. On May 2, 2012, LAO employees found the missing case records with the draft decision in a locked filing cabinet used by Jacoba, who was then part of the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

The case records and the draft decision were immediately forwarded to Ochoa, who denied Jimenez’s appeal for lack of merit on the same day.

After an investigation by the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES), Ochoa authorized the OP’s Internal Affairs and Complaints Committee to issue a formal charge for grave misconduct and serious dishonesty against Jacoba.

The Executive Secretary eventually found Jacoba guilty of the charges against him and dismissed him from government service.

Jacoba appealed before the CSC, but was denied.

This prompted him to elevate the case before the CA, which modified the CSC and the OES rulings.