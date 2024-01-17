DILG chief assures no delay in promotion of senior cops

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday vowed there will be no more delays in the promotion of third-level officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He made the assurance following the issuance of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) Resolution No. 2023-1704, which imposes a 30-day timeline to complete the processing of recommendations for the promotion of police officers with the ranks of police colonel to police lieutenant general.

“As long as the documentary requirements are complete. It will be acted upon within 30 days. That will be our hard and fast rule,” Abalos said in a mixture of Filipino and English.

After Napolcom’s evaluation and also the confirmation of the Civil Service Commission, the promotional folders/documents will then be forwarded to the Office of the Executive Secretary before the approval of the President.

Abalos said he hopes the move will further improve the morale of police personnel and inspire them to work relentlessly in fighting criminality, illegal drugs, corruption, and in maintaining peace and order in their assigned jurisdictions.

He, however, was quick to warn that while processing of their promotions will be fast, imposing sanctions and penalties for misconduct and breach of discipline will also be swift and decisive.

“Reward and punishment—that is part of our plan to professionalize and improve the service of the police force. We will be quick in giving recognition for good performance, but at the same time, we will be as quick and as judicious in imposing punishments,” Abalos said.