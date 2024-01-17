Denmark’s embassy on succession to kingdom’s throne: ‘extraordinary, historic’

AS Queen Margrethe II abdicated the Kingdom of Denmark’s throne on January 14, the Embassy of Denmark described the event as both an extraordinary and historic event, as it will be the first time in almost 900 years that this has happened in the said country. This gave way to the coronation of its new king, His Majesty Frederik X, as the new head of state.

The embassy explained: “In some countries, it is the custom, or at least something that occurs, that the head of state makes room for the next generation by stepping down–abdicating.

This is the case in, among other countries, the Netherlands, where four out of six sovereigns since the monarchy was established in 1813, have abdicated. This occurred most recently in 2013, when the then-Queen Beatrix handed over the throne to her eldest son: His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, on Queen’s Day on April 30. Queen Beatrix herself assumed the throne through the abdication of her mother, Queen Juliana, in 1980.

Also in Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain, there are examples of the heads of state stepping aside by abdication in recent times.

In other countries, including Denmark, Norway and Sweden, there is no tradition of abdicating. The last time a Danish sovereign voluntarily gave up the throne before his death was in 1146, when the king Erik III stepped down to enter a monastery.

Even though abdication is not a Danish constitutional practice, the Act on Succession to the Throne of the Kingdom of Denmark presumes that abdication can take place, as it stipulates that the act’s other provisions–which are based on the death of the sovereign–also apply in case the sovereign relinquishes the throne.”

The term “abdication” comes from the Latin word abdicare, which means that one relinquishes something. The expression is traditionally used in a situation where a sitting sovereign voluntarily gives up his or her throne or authority.