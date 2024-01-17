Construction boosts employment

Generating jobs and creating employment opportunities are essential to economic progress. Job creation leads to increased consumer spending and ultimately to a more robust economy.

I, thus, welcome the results of the latest Labor Force Survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), showing that unemployment rate eased to an 18-year low of 3.6 percent in November 2023. The numbers speak volumes. The drastic decline in joblessness could be explained by the growing employment in agriculture and construction sectors.

In terms of magnitude, the number of unemployed individuals in November 2023 reached 1.83 million, down from 2.18 million in November 2022 and 2.09 million in October 2023.

Per the PSA, agriculture and forestry led the charge, adding a staggering 1.24 million jobs. Not far behind, the construction industry generated 453,000 new positions, showcasing its pivotal role in the job market.

With more Filipinos finding permanent jobs, underemployment rate fell to 11.7 percent in November 2023 from 14.4 percent in November 2022. In absolute terms, the number of underemployed persons—or those who wanted to have additional hours of work—was estimated at 5.79 million out of the 49.64 employed individuals.

With more Filipinos joining the ranks of construction workers and builders, we witness the acceleration of real estate, property development and infrastructure projects. More roads, bridges, office towers and houses are rising across the archipelago, fostering a dynamic landscape.

The momentum likely continued in the fourth quarter of 2023, building on the impressive 14-percent growth of the construction industry in the third quarter. This propelled our gross domestic product (GDP) growth to an impressive 5.9 percent during the period. As the PSA prepares to release the fourth-quarter figures later this month, I remain optimistic that we’ll meet at least the lower end of the government’s 2023 GDP growth target range of 6 percent to 7 percent.

Both public and private sectors played a crucial role in the construction rebound. Increased government spending, coupled with the reopening of the economy, fueled infrastructure projects and property development across the nation. Construction companies, eager to meet the rising demand, hired skilled workers and laborers, leading to a cascade of positive economic effects.

Looking ahead, confidence remains high for 2024. The government’s projected GDP growth of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent in 2024 is a testament to the nation’s economic trajectory. While the World Bank offers a slightly conservative estimate of 5.8 percent, it still outpaces the global forecast of 2.4 percent, positioning the Philippines as a beacon of growth in the Asia Pacific region.

This optimism isn’t unfounded. Beyond robust private consumption and easing inflation, the construction sector holds the key to unlocking even greater potential. Investments in this sector have profound and lasting impacts. From houses and roads to factories and power plants, every project generates ripple effects across the economy, creating jobs, stimulating demand for materials and ultimately, improving lives.

The World Bank also expects the Philippines to grow 5.8 percent in 2025, which means the country is in a strong position to sustain its rapid expansion. If this continues, we may achieve our goal to become an upper middle-income economy by 2025.

Per the Department of Finance (DOF), the Philippines will maintain its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific this year despite the challenging economic and financial environment.

Strong private consumption, supported by the softening of inflation to the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent and robust public spending, will underpin the Philippine economy’s performance this year, according to the Finance Department.

To secure a growth exceeding 6 percent, cooperation and commitment from the construction sector are vital. Its ability to efficiently navigate projects, adopt innovative technologies and promote sustainable practices will be crucial to propelling the economy forward. Construction, as a sector, has immediate and long-term impact on the economy.

Before a project takes off, investments are already made during the planning stage for the construction of houses, buildings, roads, railways, factories, power plants, telecom networks, seaports, airports, flood-mitigation structures, water supply systems, etc.

The construction stage leads to the creation of jobs that may last from a few months to five or six years, depending on the size of the project. It also involves the purchase of construction materials such as cement, steel, wood, glass, tiles, bathroom and kitchen fixtures, paint, electrical supplies, etc. This would lead to stronger demand for appliances and furniture later.

More importantly, the completion of construction projects will support the economy in the future and benefit the next generation. This is why it is important that we invest more in infrastructure projects as well as schools, hospitals, parks, tourism facilities and other public spaces.

Investments in these projects have a great multiplier effect on the economy in terms of improving mobility, facilitating trade, enhancing economic productivity and bringing comfort to the lives of our people.