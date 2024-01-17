Co, Lagman trade barbs over 2024 unprogrammed funds

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday addressed the recent constitutional challenge initiated by Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman against alleged “excessive” unprogrammed appropriations in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Responding to Lagman’s challenge before the Supreme Court, Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co urged his colleague to take a more proactive stance by filing a case and positioning himself as a respondent.

“When he [Lagman] was a member of the Bicameral Conference Committee in 2023, he also approved unprogrammed funds of the same amount as 2024,” Co said.

‘More forgetful’

Co raised an intriguing question, speculating on whether Lagman’s recent exclusion from the Bicam has influenced his newfound perspective on the legality of unprogrammed funds.

“Lagman, who once served as chairman of the appropriations committee and was a panel member for almost 15 years, never voiced any objections to unprogrammed appropriations during that extensive period. Why raise the issue now?” questioned Co.

“Perhaps the gentleman from the first district of Albay is becoming more forgetful,” Co added.

Co reiterated that the increase in unprogrammed funds was aimed at anti-inflationary measures for near-poor Filipinos.

Expressing optimism about excess revenues, Co underscored the significance of unprogrammed funds, which, according to him, would directly benefit near-poor Filipino citizens.

He said that unprogrammed funds are not a novel concept and expressed hope for surplus revenues to expand assistance programs for Filipinos.

The focus on social services balance is a key aspect of this year’s budget, as Co outlines various priorities, including programmed initiatives like the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, free medical assistance, 4PH housing, legacy projects for specialty hospitals, and certain loan payments.

Diversionary tactic

For his part, Lagman raised concerns over what he perceived as a diversionary tactic by Co, saying the chairman of the appropriation committee should address the constitutional issues surrounding the contentious congressional allocation.

Lagman emphasized that the historical practice of increasing unprogrammed appropriations, based on an incorrect interpretation and past practice, should not legitimize its continuation.

The petition for certiorari and prohibition, docketed as G.R. No. 271059, was filed on Monday by Lagman, alongside co-petitioners Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. and Rep. Mujiv Hataman.

Named respondents to the petition are Co, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senate Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon.

The lawmakers said the President’s National Expenditure Program’s (NEP) proposed a cap of only P281,908.056,000 for unprogrammed appropriations, a ceiling that Congress is explicitly prohibited from surpassing under Sec. 25(1) of Article VI of the 1987 Constitution.

“The excess of P449.5 billion over the P289.1 billion proposed by the President for unprogrammed appropriations is an unconstitutional act of the Congress that is tainted with grave abuse of discretion amounting to a lack or excess of congressional jurisdiction, and perforce must be nullified,” said the petitioners.

No explicit OK

Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. of the Camarines Sur 3rd District, for his part, said that although he doubts the additional unprogrammed funds’ constitutionality, it is imperative to make sure they support economic growth and would not obstruct post-Covid recovery initiatives.

Bordado was one of the signatories to the petition for a writ of preliminary injunction filed before the SC on Monday. The petition aims to annul the additional P449.5 billion in unprogrammed funds in the 2024 GAA.

While acknowledging that he is still reviewing the petition, Bordado, however, clarified that his senior staff sent his e-signature to the Office of Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman without his explicit approval, leading to a presumption of his full support for the petition.

“I am definitely in favor of upholding the Constitution, and I ask my fellow representatives to protect our Constitution at all times,” emphasized Bordado.

However, he said that he was still reviewing the petition and wanted to raise key points, particularly on safeguarding the unprogrammed funds to ensure they benefit economic growth and do not derail the momentum of post-Covid recovery programs.

“I agree in questioning the constitutional soundness of the additional unprogrammed funds. We should let the Supreme Court decide whether or not it is within the bounds of the Constitution,” Bordado added.

According to the East Asian Forum, the Philippine economy grew by 5.7 percent in 2023. The International Monetary Fund recently reported that the Philippine economy had rebounded strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic despite disrupted supply chains, inflation pressures, and dampened tourism revenues.

Bordado pointed out examples, such as the revival of the Philippine National Railway South Long-Haul (PNR Bicol) railway project, which is crucial for economic growth in the Bicol region, as a project that can be covered by the unprogrammed funds.

He also stressed the need to address vital government programs, like the modernization of the agriculture sector, which might have insufficient funding under the GAA.