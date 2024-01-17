Cattle prices in Australia rebound as rains revitalize pastures

The cost of Australian cattle has rebounded after widespread rainfall across farming regions in the eastern states revitalized pastures.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator had tumbled to the lowest level in about nine years in October as farmers culled an expanded herd in anticipation of a drier summer following the onset of El Niño. However, prolonged rains since then have improved grazing land and driven livestock prices 74 percent higher.

“Restockers are driving the move, they’re paying a 10-percent premium to feedlots,” according to Stephen Bignell, the manager of market information at Meat & Livestock Australia. “They either have grass in their paddock already or are confident that they will have some soon.”

Most cattle in Australia live and graze in massive paddocks, with a small portion moved to feedlots to enable a consistent supply of beef to domestic and international markets regardless of the weather, notably drought.

Vast areas of Australia’s eastern states have been lashed by a months-long deluge, including a tropical cyclone in Queensland that inundated homes and damaged sugar crops. Heavy rains have also improved growing conditions for cotton farmers, but delayed the harvest of wheat and barley.

Copper prices

Copper prices slipped in London as traders weighed the risks to demand arising from elevated global interest rates against supply challenges that have tightened the market for mined metal this year.

Prices fell 0.3 percent on the London Metal Exchange, tracking losses in global stock markets as central bank officials pushed back against bets on aggressive rate cuts. Keeping monetary policy tight could weigh heavily on manufacturers and other industrial firms, after a downbeat year for demand in 2023.

The dollar also rallied to a one-month high, making dollar-priced commodities like copper more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Traders looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller later on Tuesday for cues on the timing of a US rate cut.

On the supply side, there was fresh evidence of the struggles that miners are facing as Teck Resources Ltd. missed its 2023 production target. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it will cut spending, pause its dividend and put smaller mines up for sale in a sweeping effort to free up cash after it was ordered to shutter its $10 billion copper operation in Panama.

The halt at Cobre Panama has caused turmoil in the spot market for mined copper ores known as concentrates, with the processing fees charged by smelters plunging rapidly as supplies dwindle.

So-called treatment and refining charges have fallen to their lowest level in more than two years, leaving smelters to compete for what’s left and reducing margins to around break-even at some plants. Smelting margins are now slim enough that some plants could start cutting capacity this quarter, said Xu Wanqiu, an analyst with Cofco Futures Co.

Copper was 0.3 percent lower at $8,356 a ton as of 12:09 p.m. local time on the LME on Tuesday, as most metals declined.

Zinc dropped 0.5 percent, paring gains seen on Monday after Nyrstar moved to halt production at a plant in Netherlands due to persistently high energy costs. The Budel plant has been operating at a reduced rate since 2021.