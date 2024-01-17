BCDA allocates P2.5 B to expand airside facilities in Clark Airport

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it will spend P2.5-billion for the expansion of airside facilities as part of its logistics terminal project in Clark, which will facilitate transshipment of goods across Asia.

At a briefing on Tuesday, BCDA President and CEO (PCEO) Joshua M. Bingcang said the entire logistics terminal project which could cater up to eight global logistics firms occupies 70 hectares in Clark.

For the air side facilities, Bingcang said the P2.5 billion project cost will cover the apron and taxiway.

“I need to build the apron, if you see those planes wala pa ‘yon ngayon e, ‘yong pagpaparkingan, so ‘yon ang gagawin ko ‘yong apron and taxiway para makapunta sila sa runway. These needs to be done immediately, this year kailangan ko na masimulan ‘yong planong construction. Two years ang binigay sa akin ng mga logistics companies because they are eyeing two years for them to start operations,” the BCDA chief told reporters at a briefing in Makati City on Tuesday.

Bingcang explained that the P2.5 billion project cost for air side facilities aims to cater to 18 planes of global logistics firms that will land at the logistics terminal. So far, the BCDA chief divulged that three global logistics firms are about to set up shop at the said 70-hectare project site.

“More of global operations kasi nila ito. They chose Clark to be their Asian hub…Japan, Singapore, Korea, China, Hong Kong, ganun ang daloy ng mga eroplano nila…up to 18 planes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bingcang, who only dropped estimates, noted that the three logistics firms which are about to operate at the state-owned firm’s logistics terminal are pouring “billion dollars” of investment into the land side of the project.



These three logistics firms, he noted, are seen to contribute “at least a billion [pesos] annually from the lease, landing , and take-off fees. Tatlo palang ‘to eh, ang alam ko at least 8 companies kasya sa plan namin.”

According to Bingcang, the billion-dollar investment of the three firms which will occupy 20 hectares of the logistics project signifies a “seal of approval” of foreign investments for choosing the Philippines.

“Siguro yang tatlo na yan they will be taking at least 20 hectares. Sila mago-occupy sa tinuro kong space. They will bring more revenues.But for me, what’s important is the brand image they will bring. For the longest time kasi naba-by pass tayo Vietnam, Thailand for these kinds of investments. So with these being there…seal of approval yan ng foreign investment choosing Clark and basically, the Philippines. And also the jobs, high-skilled labor.”

The BCDA chief said that around 3,000 to 4,000 jobs are expected to be created by these three firms alone.

Bingcang said the state-owned firm will announce by the first quarter of this year more details about the logistics terminal project. He explained that BCDA is currently working with Customs to ensure that this project will adhere to global supply chain standards.

“Ang ginagawa lang namin ngayon I have a team who is working with Customs to make sure that they also support. Kasi the ability of…kasi movements of goods ito, kailangan makasabay ito sa global ano eh, global supply chain movement, to make sure that the local regulatory environment and regime is supportive and conducive to this kind of business,” Bingcang said.

As to the expansion process, the BCDA chief explained that the construction of facilities on both the air side and land side are set to be finished within two years as the logistics firms hope to start operations after two years.