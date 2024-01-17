Batangas town okays ridge-to-reef integrated coastal management approach to conservation

The coastal town of Mabini in Batangas, which boasts unique dive sites, approved an ordinance that would put in place a ridge-to-reef approach to protecting and conserving the environment, particularly its coastal and marine biodiversity.

Ordinance No 031-2023 signed by Mayor Nilo M. Villanueva on October 27, 2023, takes effect on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The ordinance puts in place an integrated management framework to achieve food security and livelihood opportunities through fishery and tourism development, including the promotion of Marine Protected Areas (MPA) and solid waste management as mitigating measures to reduce vulnerabilities to natural hazards, and impacts of climate change.

Moreover, the ordinance will protect the rights and welfare of small and marginalized coastal resource users and inhabitants in the preferential use of communal coastal and fishery resources.

The ordinance also promotes eco-friendly tourism activities through the conservation of its coastal and marine areas.

As a first-class municipality, Mabini is known for its rich marine biodiversity. But like other coastal towns in Batangas, it is threatened by unsustainable practices like solid waste management, agriculture, and even beach tourism.

The enactment of the law aims to strictly regulate activities that put pressure on Mabini’s environment, according to Romy Trono, chairman of the Mabini Coastal Resource Management Technical Working Group that helped members of the city council craft the policy. Trono, a former executive director of solutions provider World Wildlife (WWF) Fund, is a staunch environmental advocate.

Along with Manolo Boy Jumaquio, community development specialist and former WWF Philippines and DENR staff, Trono helped facilitate numerous public consultations in preparation for the crafting of the ordinance.

“Under the ordinance, the municipal government of Mabini will now adopt a ridge-to-reef approach to environmental protection. Before, it focused on coastal and marine areas. With this, solid waste management and other factors from the terrestrial body down to the coastal areas will now be factored in.

The ordinance, which also regulates and promotes sustainable ecotourism practices, including the imposition of penalties and fines to violators, can serve as a model to other local government units (LGU).

“This approach can be replicated in other areas,” he said.

He expressed high hopes that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other LGUs in promoting coastal and marine protection and conservation would use such a policy as a model.

“Hopefully, the DENR can mainstream this kind of approach in other LGUs, as well,” he said.

Trono is grateful that the members of the Municipal Council led by its presiding officer, Vice Mayor Leonido M. Bantugon and the mayor himself took the initiative to pass the ordinance.

The ordinance mandates the creation of the Integrated Coastal Community Management Council, a multi-stakeholder policy-making body led by the mayor, Integrated Coastal Management Office, institutionalize the “Bantay Kalikasan,” a community-based law enforcement group, and establish the Integrated Coastal Management Trust Fund where regulatory fees and fines that will be imposed under the new law, will pour in for purpose of funding conservation and protection activities.