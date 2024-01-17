An urgent appeal to Congress to rectify the anti-business Extended Producer Responsibility Law of 2022

The members of Congress play a vital role in shaping the laws that govern our nation and directly impact the well-being of the Filipino people. Through their tireless efforts, legislators have authored laws that have improved the lives of our people and have set our society on a path towards progress. As citizens, we owe gratitude to the lawmakers who have championed these causes and continue to advocate for legislations that promote the welfare of the people, and the nation’s economic prosperity. The commitment and dedication of our legislators remind us that progress is possible when they prioritize the collective welfare of our society.

But there is such a thing as the law of unintended consequences, which refers to the phenomenon where the decisions taken with a specific goal in mind can have unanticipated and often unintended effects. This concept is applicable to various fields, including lawmaking. When lawmakers create new legislation, they typically aim to address a particular problem or achieve specific objectives. However, despite their best intentions, the implementation of these laws can lead to unforeseen outcomes, like the adverse effects of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law of 2022 on Philippine businesses.

That’s why I write this appeal to the honorable members of Congress with a deep sense of concern regarding the EPR Law, which shifted the responsibility of garbage collection from the government to the private sector. While I recognize the challenges and complexities surrounding legislative decisions, I implore you to amend this law due to its detrimental impact on businesses that are still struggling to survive after the devastation caused by the pandemic.

As chairman of FPI, I deeply value the principles of fairness, economic growth, and the well-being of our society, and I believe it is crucial to address the unintended consequences that this law brings. While the intentions behind the bill may have been noble, it fails to recognize the vital role that the government plays in ensuring equitable and efficient services for its citizens.

The decision to pass the responsibility of garbage collection to the private sector places an unnecessary burden on businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, which form the backbone of our economy. By shifting this responsibility to them, we risk subjecting businesses to increased costs and reduced opportunity to do what they do best— which is to flourish in order to help generate employment. This could have far-reaching consequences for the growth and sustainability of businesses, leading to job losses and hampering economic development.

The government, being accountable to the public, has a duty to provide essential services, like garbage collection, to everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status. The cornerstone of the Philippine government’s legal mandate to collect garbage is Republic Act 9003, also known as the “Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.” Enacted in 2000, this law aims to promote environmental awareness and encourage the adoption of sustainable waste management practices nationwide. It requires local government units (LGUs) to establish waste management systems, including the collection, segregation, and disposal of solid waste.

Under the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, LGUs are primarily responsible for garbage collection within their respective jurisdictions. They are tasked with organizing, implementing, and monitoring waste management programs that cover collection, transport, and disposal. This includes establishing collection schedules, ensuring proper segregation of waste, and maintaining garbage trucks and facilities.

Despite the legal mandate, the government has been facing challenges in ensuring efficient garbage collection throughout the country. However, instead of acknowledging and rectifying its shortcomings, the government created a law that delegates to the private sector its legal mandate to collect garbage under Republic Act 9003.

Under the Extended Producer Responsibility Law of 2022 and its implementing rules issued in January 2023, companies categorized under obliged enterprises now have to account for their plastic footprint and show proof of a minimum 20-percent recovery rate for the year 2023 or face stiff penalties. They can comply in three ways: recover on their own the plastic packaging that they used, join other OEs to form a “collective,” or engage the services of a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO).

We always learn from mistakes, which is an idea that is rooted in the fundamental process of human growth and development. When we encounter setbacks, we are forced to reassess our approach and identify alternative strategies. That’s why I’m urging Congress to review and amend the EPR Law, which is good when it comes to the collection of hazardous and toxic waste because the collection of these kinds of substances need to be handled carefully. But as it is per se, the EPR Law can kill local industries. That’s the function of oversight, and even in lawmaking the maxim that says “good preparation results in less perspiration” applies.

My suggestion is for members of Congress to study why the government failed to solve our solid waste management problem in the past 20 years. I find it ironic for government to pass to private companies an important function like garbage collection, which is not part of their main competencies, when the government that has the machinery to do this has failed to deliver on its mandate for the last two decades.

That’s why I urge our esteemed members of Congress to reconsider or amend the EPR Law and explore alternative solutions that strike a balance between efficient waste management and the needs of businesses to grow. It is essential to seek input from a diverse range of stakeholders, including small business owners, environmental experts, and citizen advocacy groups, to develop legislation that truly serves the best interests of our nation. But it is equally important to ask those implementing our garbage collection about the issues that they have encountered for us to find an effective solution.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I trust that you will consider my appeal with the utmost seriousness it deserves. Your dedication to the well-being of our nation is deeply appreciated, and I have faith in your ability to rectify or amend this law to help nurture the growth of local industries. Philippine corporations, both large and small, are the engines that propel the country forward, creating jobs, generating revenue, and driving innovation. By recognizing their pivotal role as catalysts of economic growth, we can foster an environment that encourages innovation, job creation, revenue generation, and sustainable development.