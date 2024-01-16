Vibe in color this 2024 with special deals from Vespa Philippines

Ride toward 2024 with a new and vibrant vibe with Vespa Philippines’ Vibin’ in Color promo! Enjoy exclusive deals on Vespa’s core range (Color Collection: Primavera, Primavera S, Sprint, and Sprint S) and the bold and playful Primavera Color Vibe.

Within the promo period, get your very own Vespa with the following special prices:

Vespa Primavera: from Php 210,000 to Php 190,000

Vespa Primavera S: from Php 220,000 to Php 200,000

Vespa Primavera Color Vibe: from Php 235,000 to Php 215,000

Vespa Sprint: from Php 230,000 to Php 210,000

Vespa Sprint S: from Php 240,000 to Php 220,000

As an icon of Italian lifestyle, Vespa is leading the way in bringing colorful stories to life with their bold and playful lineup of two-wheelers. The Vespa Primavera has served as an epitome of fashion and style, evoking vitality, sophistication, and joy; while the Primavera S is a monument of enduring beauty and refined taste.

The Vespa Sprint embodies a modern, unique, and stylish spirit of sport, while the Sprint S brings a new and youthful energy with its dynamic design. Finally, the Vespa Primavera Color Vibe, a special series, is a fitting tribute to the colorful and carefree universe of Vespa.

So what are you waiting for? Live vibrantly, dream in color, and ride toward 2024 with Vespa Philippines! Visit any Vespa dealership near you today to purchase your very own Vespa. Promo runs from January 15 to April 30, 2024.

For more information, check out the full list of dealerships via bit.ly/VespaDealerships or visit Vespa Philippines’ official website, https://www.vespa.com/ph_EN/.

Image credits: www.vespa.com





