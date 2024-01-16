Trust Tumbles & Regulatory Rumbles: The curious tale of Company M

IN the intricate realm of business oversight and ethical standards, safeguarding public trust is crucial. This assertion is underlined by the story of Company M, a narrative that unveils the challenges and repercussions of decisions (or the lack thereof) taken by regulatory institutions.

Recent developments surrounding Company M have cast a spotlight on what can be termed as regulatory lapses. Even while under the stringent lens of regulators for improprieties, this company made an audacious, if not brazen, move. Despite having a clear cease and desist (CDO) order levied by the Insurance Commission (IC), Company M embarked on a strategic name change, incorporating the term “Plans.” While to the untrained eye this might seem innocuous, the implications are profound, causing ripples of concern and sparking debates on regulatory oversight.

Such a renaming exercise is far from trivial. By embedding “Plans” in its corporate identity, the company could inadvertently or intentionally misguide the public into deducing that they are licensed to dispense pre-need products–a privilege they currently do not possess. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), whose mandate revolves around protecting the public, seems to have let this substantial change pass under its radar. This potential lapse could have far-reaching implications, jeopardizing the safety and trust of the unsuspecting public.

A dive into Company M’s tumultuous history reveals a myriad of cautionary tales. Notably, more than three years ago, the IC issued directives for the company to cease and desist its operations and return all monies collected they illegally collected operating as an illegal pre-need company. This directive from the IC was clear-cut, backed by threats with potential legal consequences. Yet, evidence suggests Company M might have sidestepped these and blatantly violated these directives.

The unfolding saga brings up several pressing issues that might be of interest to regulators to and for the purpose of public education:

1. Inter-agency, local government collaboration and regulatory robustness. There appears to be a lack of cooperation between the IC, the SEC and local governments. This raises questions about the strength and effectiveness of regulatory frameworks, especially when companies like Company M seem to exploit these gaps. Local governments should be made aware of developments that regulators issue so that no local business permits might be issued to companies that are illegally operating that could potential defraud the public.

2. Lingering non-compliance. It has been nearly four years since regulators first flagged Company M with a CDO. Yet, they have reportedly carried on illegal activities. They have continued operating without the required permits and worst, brazenly promoting their illegal business in social media—actions that carry more weight than mere procedural oversights. Regulator’s response, seemingly limited to a CDO and a stern warning, might seem inadequate given the weight of the alleged violations.

3. Intent versus Action. Company M’s actions are a breach of a special law—a principle where the act’s nature, not the intention behind it, is paramount. This is not a mere minor case of a company overlooking a minor reporting requirement. It is a flagrant violation of the law, challenging the efficacy of regulatory enforcement and highlighting the expectation for regulators to act swiftly and decisively, as is their mandate.

4. Setting a questionable precedent. The way the regulators has handled this issue might signal to other entities that violations might be overlooked or treated leniently, as long as eventual corrective steps are taken. This could embolden other companies to bend the rules, believing they can rectify their actions later without significant consequences.

5. Consumer protection at risk. The regulators’ handling of Company M could inadvertently compromise consumer protection. If companies can operate without the required credentials, even for a brief period, consumers may be exposed to undue risks. Additionally, the regulators’ inaction could lead to situations where consumers’ rights are sidelined and that they possibly face financial losses.

6. Erosion of public trust. The decisions and inactions of regulators in this case risk eroding public trust. Regulatory bodies should ensure fairness and protect the public’s interests. However, permitting a company to function without the needed licenses and merely suggesting corrective measures can weaken public trust in these institutions.

Beyond the immediate challenges posed by Company M’s actions, there lies a broader narrative that holds a mirror to the current state of regulatory oversight, the sanctity of public trust, and the urgent need for fortified collaboration between governing bodies. The words of Justice JBL Reyes, “No master but law, no guide but conscience, no aim but justice,” should serve as a beacon, illuminating the path forward for all regulatory institutions. Upholding the public’s unwavering trust requires an intricate dance of diligence, foresight, and integrity.

In wrapping up, the unfolding story of Company M is not just an isolated corporate saga in lapses in regulation but an emblematic case study. It underscores the relentless need for vigilance, transparency, and reinforced regulatory systems. The public’s trust, akin to fragile porcelain, must be handled with the utmost care. It remains our collective aspiration that the regulatory bodies involved rise to the occasion, addressing these discrepancies with alacrity, championing justice, the unyielding rule of law, and ensuring the public’s best interests are always held sacrosanct.

Zigfred Diaz is a Cebu-based registered financial planner of RFP Philippines and PSE Certified Securities Specialist. Aside from practicing law he is a licensed Environmental planner, Real Estate Broker and Appraiser. To learn more about financial planning, attend the 105th RFP program this January 2024. Please e-mail info@rfp.ph or visit rfp.ph for details.