Troubles in ‘Chinatown’

The year 1999 was notable as it was a time when the “Y2K” computer panic was in full swing with many sure that airplanes would be falling from the sky on New Year’s Eve 2000.

The fear might have been justified as a year before, on January 1, 1999, taxi meters in Singapore stopped working and in Sweden, taxi meters calculated the wrong fares. While the glitches that did occur on ‘Y2K’ day were minor, taxi meters failed at midnight in Jiangsu, China. Why this problem with taxi meters?

Also on January 1, 1999, the euro currency was established, and the European Central Bank assumed full powers, both of which may have resulted in greater problems than any Y2K conspiracy theorist could ever have imagined. On December 31, 1999 Boris Yeltsin resigned as president of Russia, leaving Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as the acting president.

In between those two global changing events, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 10,000 for the first time. The government of Colombia announced in June that it would include the estimated value of the country’s illegal drug crops in its gross national product, giving new meaning to “economic stimulus.”

For China, the total value of its gross domestic product in US dollar was $1.1 trillion in 1999, with per capita GDP at $2,038. During the more than two decades since, one generation has aged to working adulthood and another progressed well into middle age. The estimated total GDP for 2023 is $18 trillion with GDP per capita now at $12,500.

China’s ambitious plan to grow rich before it grew old seems to have been successful until you examine the age demographics. Simply put, in 1999 the median age (the value separating the higher half from the lower half of the data sample) was 28.3 years with 68 percent between the ages of 25 and 60. Today, the median is 34 with 53 percent in prime working years. The percentage of senior citizens has doubled to 20 percent.

Many of the under-occupied developments in China have blossomed into vibrant communities despite Western propaganda still pushing the “ghost cities” image. Nonetheless, the Chinese property sector has been filled with disasters including corporate bankruptcies, which by Chinese standards meant government bail-outs.

The last 2,000 years has witnessed near countless governments laying claim to ruling China. Even successful dynasties like the Tang and Song governed only a portion of modern China. The Han Ming dynasty and the Manchu Qing dynasties stayed in power each for nearly 300 years. But the transition from Ming to Qing took 70 years and cost some 25 million lives. Xi Jinping does not have it much easier and recently has been purging (Sorry. Encouraging retirement.) some senior military and civilian leaders.

No place does the political strategy phrase “it’s the economy, stupid” apply more than in China.

The Chinese economy expanded by 4.9 percent year-on-year in Q3 2023, beating market forecasts but lower than the 6.3 percent growth in Q3. However—and this is worrisome —exports for the year as a whole fell for the first time since 2016. Worrisome #2 is that consumer price inflation in 2023 was the weakest it has been in 14 years. Recently, prices are dropping (deflation) and that is not good. Prices go down because of weak demand. China is suffering a double-curse of weak demand at home and abroad. The China GDP deflator shows deep deflation, well below the headline consumer price index.

The Shanghai Stock index is off 20 percent from its 2021 high and down 10 percent for 2023, with Chinese equities down more than three years in a row. Bloomberg reports: “US pension funds are selling out of China. Analysis of 14 funds shows most reduced their holdings since 2020, suggesting what started as a performance-driven exodus is becoming a structural shift.”

ChiNext is a NASDAQ-style subsidiary of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is in a full crash mode. You can buy the CSI (China Securities Index) 300 index at early 2019 levels.

An economically weakening China is not good for its domestic political stability. Chinese political instability is not good for the world.

PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.