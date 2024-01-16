Transport groups ask SC to junk PISTON’s plea vs PUVMP as government readies crackdown

SEVERAL transport groups asked the Supreme Court (SC) to deny the petition filed by other transport groups led by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) seeking to stop the government’s full implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) starting February 1.

The Pinagkaisang Sangguniang Manila and Suburbs Drivers Association (Pasang Masda) led by Obet Martin, along with co-petitioners, the Alliance of Concerned Transport Operators or ACTO, Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) and Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP) filed their motion for intervention with attached comment and opposition to the main petitions against PUVMP.

“Basically, we are opposing their petition for a TRO [temporary restraining order],” Martin told reporters.

He said their groups are pushing for the implementation of PUVMP in order for the country to catch up with its Asian counterparts in terms of modernizing the transport sector, while the petitioners, Martin pointed out, would only want to keep their old and traditional jeepneys.

“They are allowed to keep traditional jeepneys as long as they are compliant with the Philippine National Standard [PNS],” he noted.

Martin also dismissed the petitioners’ claim about a looming transport crisis once the jeepney phase out is fully implemented.

“I’ve been in the transport sector for five years and I don’t believe that there will be a transport crisis starting February 1. Instead, our income will likely improve, along with the traffic flow. That supposed transport crisis, it will not happen,” he added.

Martin also debunked the claims on the allegedly overpriced cost of modern jeepneys.

He noted that there are modern jeepney suppliers who are selling their units in the amount of P1 million to P1.5 million.

“Many modern jeepneys are cheap and still compliant with the PNS like with one supplier that is selling at around P1 million. We can avail of that,” Martin explained.

It can be recalled that PISTON and other transport groups filed last month a petition before the SC seeking the issuance of a TRO to enjoin the December 31 deadline imposed by the government for the PUVMP.

They also sought to declare as unconstitutional various circulars and issuances issued by respondents Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) mandating the phase out of jeepneys from the roads.

These include Department of Transportation Order No. 207-011 (Omnibus Guidelines on the Planning and Identification of Public Road Transportation Services and Franchise Issuance); Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Memorandum Circular 2018-008 (Consolidation of Franchise Holders in Compliance with DO No. 207-11); LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-084 (Extension of Time to File Application for Consolidation Pursuant to Industry Consolidation of PUVMP); LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2021-021 (Guidelines for the Issuance of Provisional Authority to Units of Individual Operators with Pending Application for Consolidation and those that Failed to File an Application for Consolidation pursuant to DO No. 207-11; LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2023-047 (Guidelines for the Acceptance of Application for Consolidations); and LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2023-051 (Allowing Operations of Consolidated Transport Services Entities in All Routes with Filed Applications for Consolidation on or before December 31, 2023).

However, the SC has deferred ruling on the plea of the petitioners for the issuance of a TRO.

In an order issued on December 28 or three days prior to the December 31 deadline, the SC, instead, gave the DOTr and LTFRB 10 days to comment on the petition for certiorari and prohibition with urgent application for a TRO and/or writ of preliminary injunction filed by PISTON and other transport groups.

The petitioners stressed that the orders and circulars are overly broad and infringe the constitutional freedom of association as these issuances force the drivers and operators to join an organization or cooperative.

They added that the circulars are oppressive, overreaching and confiscatory as it will have a damaging impact on the livelihood of the drivers and operators, and even the commuters.

The petitioners also argued that the said orders and circulars were issued in excess of DOTr and LTFRB’s authority, considering that the implementation of PUVMP is not supported by a law passed by Congress.

Ready for ‘crackdown’

Starting next month, the government will launch its crackdown against “unconsolidated” PUJs, which will be treated as colorum vehicles, as the continue to gain momentum, according to the LTFRB.

But even after the said purge, authorities are confident, there will be sufficient public utility vehicles to meet commuter demand.

At a news press conference in Malacañang last Monday, LTFRB chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III disclosed they would be coordinating with the Land LTO and the Metro Manila Development Authority in conducting random checks of PUJs by February 1, 2024.

After the deadline, unconsolidated PUJs, which will continue to ply their routes, will face penalties.

“We will be checking their [consolidation] papers,” Guadiz said.

As a long-term solution, he said they would be issuing stickers to automatically determine if a jeep is a member of a consolidated entity.

PUJ cooperatives with consolidated franchises are given 27 months to replace all of their units with modern jeeps.

Special permit

LTFRB-National Capital Region Director Zona M. Tamayo said of the over 42,000 PUJs with franchises, only 22,284 registered last year. Of those which registered, 21,655 have consolidated before the December 31,2023 deadline.

The statistics, she said, suggest that the existing over 22,000 registered PUJs are enough to meet the current demand by commuters.

Tamayo attributed the reduction in the number of PUJs to the decision of some operators to retire due to their age or since their vehicles are no longer roadworthy as well as the reduction of commuter demand after the pandemic.

Guadiz said he anticipated the decline in needed jeeps nationwide since many other transportation modalities such as buses, tricycles, and taxis are now available.

Since about 1,000 PUJs remain unconsolidated, Tamayo said there is a possibility some areas may be undeserved thus the DOTr is conducting a rationalization of all existing routes.

LTFRB explained it would be issuing special permits to allow additional PUJs to temporarily operate in an underserved area if the need for it arises.

“Those consolidated entities will be given priority to run over areas, which will lack transportation,” Tamayo said.

No pass on cost to commuters – LTFRB

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday clarified that registered co-operatives will not be able to automatically pass the cost of their procurement of modern jeeps to commuters.

“Any adjustment in fare, whether it is an increase or a reduction, will go through LTFRB because they cannot decide on it on their own. It is from LTFRB, which will determine what their minimum fare percentage of increase per succeeding kilometers,” LTFRB-National Capital Region Director Tamayo said.

Tamayo made the clarification when asked about the claims of transport groups that the ongoing PUVMP will translate to higher fares for commuters in the coming years.

Ibon Foundation projected PUJ fares could reach as high as P40 to P50 in the next five years due to the corporate setup of the PUVMP and since the PUJ cooperatives must replace their fleet with modern jeeps.

The DOTr said that each modern jeep cost P1 million to P2 million.

DOTr Office of the Transportation Cooperative (OTC) chair Jesus D. Ortega, however, said the fare projection is baseless.

He cited the current modern jeep, which started plying local routes, has fares, which are only P2 higher compared to those of traditional jeeps.

“So if we look [at the fares] from 2017 to the present, there is only a two-peso difference from traditional [jeeps]….So considering all of their expenses, they’ve never asked any rate outside of it [because the cost of the modern jeeps] is incorporated in their operations,” Ortega said.

Likewise, he also said the cost per unit to be procured by PUJ cooperatives will be subsidized by the government through a P280,000 equity.

The OTC chief said Congress is currently working on a new bill to provide greater help to cooperatives in securing their modern jeeps.

Under the PUVM, cooperatives have 27 months to replace all of their traditional jeepneys with modern jeeps.

Tamayo, however, noted that the deadline could be adjusted depending on the needs of the cooperatives.

“If there would be adjustments that would be necessary, then DOTr is open to it. But for now, we have set that timeline for them.”