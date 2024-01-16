Taiwan allows multiple entry visa for foreign workers

The Taiwan immigration authorities have relaxed the reentry of foreign workers into its territory by allowing them to apply for multiple entry visa, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office announced on Tuesday.

In a report to MECO chairman Silvestre H. Bello III, Director David Des Dicang of the Migrant Workers Office in Kaohsiung said the more than 150,000 overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan stand to benefit from this new policy.

“We are very pleased with this latest development that will ease the burden on our OFWs. This means savings in terms of time and money in the processing of travel documents to Taiwan for our workers,” Bello said.

In his report, Dicang said vacationing OFWs are required to inform their Taiwan Manpower Agencies (Brokers) at least three weeks before the scheduled departure to give them ample time for the replacement of their R.O.C. (Taiwan) Resident Certificate (ARC) which will indicate entitlement to mutiple re-entry visa.

“Such reentry permit is for multiple uses, and its validity period shall not exceed the validity period of the ARC,” Dicang said. He added that if the work permit is cancelled, the reentry permit is also deemed cancelled.

Dicang reminded OFWs to strictly observe the period of return to Taiwan, as extended vacations may lead to Absence Without Leave (AWOL) and may result to the cancellation of their Work Permit/ARC and prevent their reentry into Taiwan.

The new rules amended several provisions of Taiwan’s immigration regulations for the stay and residence of foreigners.

Previously, foreigners who are working in Taiwan and are covered by its Employment Service Act are not eligible to apply for multiple reentry permits.

“But due considerations and in order to safeguard the rights of foreign workers, the regulations have been relaxed,” Dicang said in his report, adding that the new rules has also streamlined the process for OFWs.

The new rules take effect this month, he added.

Image credits: AP/Chiang Ying-ying





