SMWPI Wood Products Inc. celebrates 100 years

In a celebration in Davao City, SMWPI Wood Products Inc. celebrated its momentous 100th-year anniversary. This celebration marked a century of manufacturing consistently high-quality wood grade and marine plywood products in the country.

Established in 1923, SMWPI remains an industry leader known for its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community engagement. The company’s flagship product, Santa Clara Marine Plywood, has set the gold standard for marine plywood, and is used by local and international boat makers, home builders, and furniture makers.

Santa Clara is known as the go-to marine-grade plywood in the Philippines and around the world. Marine plywood differs from standard plywood in the way that it is manufactured. There are various grades of marine plywood, and it is preferred over other forms of similar construction material for one reason: Quality.

When it comes to high-quality marine-grade plywood, Santa Clara is unmatched. It can withstand all weather conditions, which makes it the first choice not just for boats, but for furniture and house construction as well. Each sheet of Santa Clara must pass SMWPI’s stringent quality assurance process, which involves a 72-hour boiling test to ensure that the product is of the utmost quality.

Throughout its decades-long history, SMWPI has played an important role in the economic development of its surrounding communities in Davao and Agusan by providing employment opportunities and actively participating in various social and environmental initiatives. These initiatives include providing ready-to-plant falcata and mahogany seedlings for free, and building projects (a daycare center, chapels, and so on).

SMWPI’s success is closely intertwined with the success of its employees, several of who have been with the company for over 20 years, or whose families have been with the company for generations. The company’s dedication to maintaining a supportive work culture has been key in fostering loyalty and among its staff.

As part of the 100th-anniversary celebration, SMWPI presented awards and expressed appreciation to their dedicated employees. Randy Ng, Executive Vice President of SMWPI, shared, “Kung wala kayo, wala rin ang kumpanya ngayon. Malaking pasasalamat ng Management sa inyong lahat dahil kung nag-iisa kami, hindi kayo tumutulong, hindi rin tayo aabot hanggang ngayon. Ang ating hangarin ay nag-iisa; hindi tayo nagkakaiba ng hangarin. Huwag lang nating kakalimutan ang ating values at kung paano tayo umabot ng hundred years at sigurado another hundred years, or two hundred years, hindi imposible.” [Without you, the company would not exist today. The Management is very thankful for all of you because if we were alone, without your help, we would not have made it to today. Our purpose is the same; we don’t have different purposes. Let’s not forget our values ​​and how we reached a hundred years and for sure another hundred years, or two hundred years, is not impossible.]

SMWPI Wood Products Inc. looks forward to a strong and sustainable future as it builds upon a proud legacy of excellence, hard work, and resilience. As the company marks its 100th year, it reaffirms its dedication to provide the best that the Philippines can offer when it comes to high-quality wood grade and marine plywood products.