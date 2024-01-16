Shari’ah oversight on Islamic banking helped by SSB–BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has emphasized that the Shari’ah Supervisory Board (SSB), the members of which recently convened for the first time, would strengthen Shari’ah oversight on Islamic banking.

“The SSB is a convergence of expertise in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary finance,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. was quoted in the statement as saying. “It will strengthen Shari’ah oversight on Islamic banking and finance while complementing existing conventional governance frameworks.”

The BSP said the SSB’s mandate is to issue opinions on Islamic banking transactions and products in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

“The BSP, financial institutions, and other stakeholders may also request the SSB to provide opinions on matters related to Islamic banking and finance,” the central bank added.

Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim emphasized during the SSB’s inaugural meeting on December 15 in Manila that the board serves as a key element and a powerful tool. In a statement, Ebrahim said the board reinforces the commitments of the BSP, the Department of Finance (DOF) and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) “to financial stability grounded in sound corporate governance.”

At the meeting, the Bangsamoro Government announced the appointments of Muhammad Nadzir S. Ebil and Ashraf Bin Md Hashim as SSB Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

The newly-appointed SSB officials are both alumni of the Islamic University of Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ebil currently serves as the Dean of Graduate Studies and College of Shari’ah at Jamiat Cotabato and Institute of Technology. He is also a Jurist of the Bangsamoro Darul- Ifta’, an Islamic Advisory Council in the BARMM.

Hashim is internationally recognized as the chairman of the Shari’ah Advisory Council of Bank Negara Malaysia, chairman of the Shari’ah Committee of Bursa Malaysia and member of the Shari’ah Advisory Council of Securities Commission Malaysia.

“The appointment of Dr. Ebil and Dr. Hashim guarantees a partnership of local and international Shari’ah scholars at the helm of the SSB,” the BSP said.

Members of the SSB from the founding agencies are BSP Assistant Governor Arifa A. Ala, DOF Undersecretary Bayani H. Agabin, Bangsamoro Government Minister Mohammad S. Yacob and NCMF Division Chief Aleah S. Marabur.

Other members are representatives from the private sector, namely: Rusni Binti Hassan, who serves as Dean of Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance at International Islamic University Malaysia and Chairman of the Shari’ah Committees of various Islamic financial institutions in Malaysia; Abdulwahid A. Inju, Mufti of Province of Tawi-Tawi; and, Salih D. Musa, Philippine representative to the World Assembly of Muslim Youth.

The SSB was formed to implement the founding agencies’ shared mandate under Republic Act 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law. This is to promote Islamic banking and finance in the Barmm. These efforts will also complement the BSP’s Shari’ah Governance Framework for Islamic banks and Islamic banking units.

“The establishment of the SSB is not just for formality; it is a tangible expression of our shared dedication and commitment to just, equitable, ethical, and Islamic financial practices,” Ebrahim was quoted in a statement as saying.

“We are certain that this board, which has been tasked with overseeing Islamic banking operations, will undoubtedly help our country’s economy flourish. It is the key to releasing the vast potential of Islamic finance in our region,” the Chief Minister added.

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





