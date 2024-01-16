Senate wraps up hearings on finance-related scams

THE presiding chairman of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, Senator Mark A. Villar, successfully steered the discussions on three Senate Resolutions, six Senate Bills, and one House Bill, collectively called the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act, or “Afasa.”

Villar was quoted in a statement as saying he found “a dramatic rise in cyber financial crimes such as online selling scams, investment scams, loan scams, and love scams among others.”

“We are made aware that these kinds of schemes and scams are rapidly evolving,” the Senator added voicing “distaste for the heinous acts of scammers and opportunists” who are continuously victimizing Filipinos.

Reiterating the need for a legislative measure that not only provides for a penalty after the fact, Villar stressed that also needed is “but one that effectively responds to or even prevents criminals from facilitating these scams.”

“Trust is the currency of banking and finance,” Villar reminds, adding: “We need to strengthen our financial institutions para mapanatag ang ating mga kapwa Pilipino [to reassure our fellow Filipinos] to conduct their financial transactions.”

During a Senate hearing, Villar posed inquiries to the stakeholders present including those from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), GCash operator G-Xchange Inc. and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), among others, on the current security measures being used by financial institutions to secure transactions between and among consumers.

“We should have a good grasp of the current practices in use so that we could use them to springboard the additional practices that we would include in Afasa. We have to continuously improve our legal system, and if possible, be two steps ahead of the scammers at all times to effectively protect the public from their nefarious acts,” he said.

The public hearing on the Afasa proposal has been moved to its close as the committee will move to the formation of a technical working group, which will finalize the substitute bill for the Afasa.