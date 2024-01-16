‘Senate-led’ Charter change review starts as Zubiri files resolution

ENCOURAGED by President Ferdinand Marcos’s view that the ongoing campaign to use a “People’s Initiative” mode to amend the Constitution by marginalizing senators is “too divisive,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri filed on Monday a resolution paving the way for discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Zubiri said this was the result of his meetings last week with House Speaker Martin Romualdez and President Marcos Jr. who, he said, designated the Senate to lead the process. With him in that January 11 meeting was Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda.

Also on Monday, the leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday expressed its unwavering support for the Senate’s initiative to file a Resolution of Both Houses of Congress, noting the importance of unity and purpose as the two houses work together to enact this modification to the Constitution.

President Marcos, Zubiri recalled, “agreed with us that the proposal was too divisive and asked the Senate to instead take the lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution.”

He explained in a press briefing, “In this way we can preserve our bicameral nature of legislation while the Constitution must be reviewed in keeping with the demands of the present and possibility of the future.”

The Senate chief added, “We believe that we must first expose avenues open to just policy making and legislation.” That, he pointed out, was “precisely what we did when we enact amendments to the Public Services Act and liberalized many industries to attract foreign investments, encourage competition and improve delivery of basic services to our countrymen.”

He added that “as part of the Senate-led review of the economic provisions ahead of full-blown discussions on the Charter, the body designated a subcommittee under the Committee on Constitutional Amendments to do that task.

Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, a lawyer-economist, was tasked to lead the subcommittee even as Zubiri has yet to talk to the mother committee chairman, Sen. Robin Padilla, who is abroad.

Meanwhile, Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 was filed at the Senate proposing amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI. The resolution was signed by Zubiri, Legarda, and Angara.

‘No constitutional crisis’

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Salceda said the recent efforts by the Senate to engage in Charter change only means there is no imminent threat of a constitutional crisis.

“I also believe that there is no existential threat of a constitutional crisis. Both the People’s Initiative underway and previous attempts by the House to establish a Constituent Assembly to amend the constitution are fully in accord with the process stipulated in the 1987 Constitution. The regular workings of the legislature and the relationship between the Senate and the House should thus continue without interruption,” he said.

“The Chair of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments has already expressed his intent to tackle Charter change. Various senators have also expressed support for or openness to constitutional reforms, in one form or another. We welcome these developments,” he added.

Whether or not the People’s Initiative succeeds, Salceda asserted that the House will diligently explore all constitutional avenues to attract investments, generate new high-paying jobs, and create fresh business and trade opportunities for the Filipino people.

Romualdez for his part believes that the proposed amendments were not only timely but essential for unlocking the nation’s economic potential.

“This resolution using the mode of the Constituent Assembly is a decisive step towards amending the 1987 Constitution, particularly in terms of relaxing the economic provisions that currently restrict the entry of foreign direct investments into the Philippines,” he said.

“Our nation stands on the cusp of transformative economic growth, and it is imperative that we adapt our constitutional framework to the evolving global economic landscape. The amendments proposed are not just timely but necessary to unlock the full potential of our economy, fostering a more competitive, inclusive, and robust economic environment,” he added.

Romualdez said the decision to amend the Constitution through a Constituent Assembly emphasizes the commitment to a democratic and participatory process as it reflects the collective determination to dismantle long standing barriers that have, to some extent, impeded the nation’s progress.

Romualdez underscored the significance of unity and purpose as the Senate and the House aligned in passing this resolution.

In March 2023, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6, which calls for a constitutional convention (con-con) to amend the 1987 Constitution. RBH No. 6 received 301 yes votes, six no votes, and one abstention.

In December 2023, Romualdez said the House will revive talks on Charter change this year, 2024.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said the supermajority coalition in Congress already initiated a campaign for charter change through a people’s initiative.

On Monday, Lagman expressed concerns over the ongoing push for constitutional amendments, noting that the assault on the 1987 Constitution is unfolding on two fronts, with the House of Representatives advocating for a joint voting procedure in the Constituent Assembly, while the Senate pursues amendments with separate voting by both chambers.

“I believe these apparently separate efforts will end in a compromise by opening wide the economy to alien investments through a Constituent Assembly with the House and the Senate fast-tracking the approval of the constitutional amendment with the backing of both Chambers even voting separately,” he added.

