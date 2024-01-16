San Juan LGU, national government launch city riverbank beautification drive

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Acuzar, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting Chairman Romando Artes, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday conducted an ocular inspection along the banks of the San Juan River in Barangay Batis, San Juan City to determine the scope of the MMDA’s “Neighborhood Upgrading (NU) Project: Beautification of San Juan River Easements.”

Zamora showed the proposed area for development for the NU Project, which is actually the abandoned linear park of the former Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission.

The NU project is still part of MMDA’s environmental program to tap local governments and partner with them to clean up and improve the overall banks along the Pasig River and its tributaries.

“We are always grateful to MMDA and are very open in partnering with them in projects that will help in cleaning up the San Juan River. We were already grateful that they have funded the rehabilitation of the El Polvorin Linear Park under its ‘Adopt-A-Park’ project, which we inaugurated in 2022. Through that, we are able to give reverence to our heroes who sacrificed their lives for our country’s independence from Spain,” said Mayor Zamora.

He added, “So we are very excited to partner in another beautification project with the MMDA, especially one that will greatly improve the way our linear park looks. We also wanted to create more open spaces for San Juaneños and in turn educate them in caring for the environment.”

San Juan City, Zamora said, is hoping that edible plants and vegetables will be planted in the linear park with a biking and jogging path, gardens and events places for San Juaneños and citizens of Metro Manila to enjoy.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





