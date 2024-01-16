Salo issues clarification on mandatory shipboard training for Pinoy seafarers

The chairperson of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs clarified the intentions behind the mandatory shipboard training provision under the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers, saying the requirement is not a new imposition but rather a necessary step to address the existing gap in maritime education.

House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs Chairman Ron P. Salo made the clarification in response to the concerns raised by the Philippine Association of Maritime Institutions (PAMI) on the provision in the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers pertaining to mandatory shipboard training.

“I wish to state that this is not a new requirement. The Magna Carta simply institutionalizes this requirement to ensure full compliance by our Maritime Higher Education Institutions (MHEI),” he said.

According to Salo, the requirement aligns with the findings of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), emphasizing the need for reforms in Philippine maritime education.

Salo said that a significant number of maritime degree graduates lack essential shipboard training, hindering their ability to work as seafarers on international ships as mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Data from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) revealed that only around 36 percent of maritime students successfully secure shipboard training, highlighting the urgency to bridge this gap, according to the lawmaker.

He added that the Magna Carta aims to strike a delicate balance between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that graduates are fully equipped to enter the maritime industry.

“The provision acknowledges the need to maintain a delicate balance between theoretical knowledge and practical application and to ensure that our students undergo the complete maritime education essential for them to be full-fledged seafarers. It is essential for maritime courses to equip students not only with academic prowess but also hands-on experience, ensuring that graduates are industry-ready as mandated by the IMO and EMSA,” he said.

Salo also dismissed PAMI’s concerns, stating that the Magna Carta encourages collaboration by providing multiple compliance mechanisms for MHEIs.

“Contrary to the apprehensions raised by PAMI, the shipboard training provisions of the Magna Carta do not seek to undermine the interests of MHEIs. In fact, the provisions in the Magna Carta encourage collaboration by providing multiple compliance mechanisms, such as having their own training ships, utilizing simulators or similar technologies, or entering into agreements with reputable shipping entities,” he said.