Romualdez seeks update on implementation of law exempting PWDs from 12-percent VAT

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Tuesday asked the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) to report to Congress the implementation status of a law exempting people with disabilities (PWD) from the 12-percent value-added tax (VAT) on specific goods and services.

Romualdez urged the House of Representatives to leverage its oversight function and investigate, in aid of legislation, reports on the improper grant of discounts to PWDs as well as senior citizens.

Romualdez is the principal author of Republic Act (RA) 10754, or the Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability.

Principally authored by Romualdez, RA 10754, signed into law on March 23, 2016 by then president the late Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, exempts more than 1.5 million PWDs from the 12-percent VAT on certain goods and services.

“We want to know how the concerned people have been complying with this law. We should show malasakit [concern] over the plight of our PWDs,” Romualdez said.

“We just want to ensure that PWDs are enjoying the benefits they deserve under the law three years after its enactment. Let us work to beef up efforts in informing the public about the standards set by law for the rights and privileges of our PWDs,” he added.

The officials of the DSWD, NCDA, and Department of Health signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10754.

It covers the purchase of medicines and food for special medical purposes, medical and dental services, including laboratory fees and the professional fees of attending doctors, fares for domestic air, sea, and land transportation travel, and funeral and burial services.

All establishments are mandated to display signs listing the benefits and privileges of PWDs in their premises.

The law also provides tax incentives for individuals caring for and living with PWDs up to the fourth degree of affinity or consanguinity.

To avail themselves of these exemptions, PWDs are required to present an ID issued by the Persons with Disability Affairs Office, their local Social Welfare Development Office, a passport, or an ID issued by the NCDA.

Romualdez underscored the importance of investigating potential cases of abuse to ensure that only legitimate PWDs benefit from the law.

Romualdez ordered an inquiry, in support of legislative efforts, into reports denying discounts to senior citizens and PWDs as mandated by existing laws.