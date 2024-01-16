Romualdez presents PHL as prime investment hub, pushes MIF recognition at WEF meeting

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez vowed to fortify the Philippines’ position as a prime investment hub and pushed for the recognition of the newly established Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024.

In a statement, Romualdez, leading the Philippine delegations, expressed his commitment to utilizing this international platform to amplify President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration’s efforts to showcase the Philippines as an attractive and secure investment destination.

He said the primary goal is to create more employment opportunities and business prospects for the Filipino people.

Invited by WEF President Borge Brende in a letter dated October 6, 2023, Romualdez acknowledged the importance of the country’s active participation in addressing global, regional, and industry agendas amid escalating geopolitical and geo-economic challenges.

“The leaders gathering in Davos would greatly value your insights, especially with the escalating geopolitical and geo-economic challenges present in the region and globally. Your active participation will also help strengthen the Filipino narrative and the country’s global standing in the eyes of the international community, providing rich opportunities for the country,” Brende said.

During his interaction with the participants, Romualdez is also expected to highlight crucial legislative reforms and ongoing initiatives under the Marcos administration to enhance the business climate and position the Philippines as an attractive environment for foreign investments.

Apart from attending the various sessions of Annual Meeting 2024, Romualdez is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating world and business leaders.

“We are confident that our engagement with some of the world’s top business leaders and political leaders would generate significant interest and recognition of our Maharlika Investment Fund as a compelling platform for direct foreign investments. This, in turn, can contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth and job creation for our people,” Romualdez said.

“We also hope to learn from the best practices of the world’s leading sovereign wealth fund and utilize such valuable inputs to ensure the growth and success of our own Maharlika Investment Fund,” he added.

He added that the WEF also presents a conducive environment to foster strategic partnerships with global leaders and facilitate collaborations that can drive economic development and enhance the global competitiveness of the Philippines.