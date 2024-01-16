Retail construction material prices grow slowest in 2 years

RETAIL construction material prices in Metro Manila slowed to 2.5 percent in 2023, marking the slowest growth since 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA said full-year growth of construction material prices was slower than the 5.8 percent posted in 2022 but faster than the 1.6 percent posted in 2021.

In December 2023, Construction Material Price Index (CMRPI) grew 1.4 percent, the fastest growth in four months. The rate in December 2023 was the same rate posted in August 2023.

“Slower annual increases were noted in the indices of masonry materials at 0.7 percent during the month from 0.9 percent in November 2023; and tinsmithry materials at 2.9 percent in December 2023 from 3.1 percent in the previous month,” PSA

explained.

Based on the CMRPI, tinsmithry materials had the highest weight at 21.76 percent, while masonry materials had a weight of 7.11 percent in the index.

“The annual average growth rate of CMRPI for all items in NCR slowed down to 2.5 percent in 2023 from 5.8 percent in 2022,” PSA said.

“In 2023, all commodity groups exhibited slower annual average increases relative to their annual average increments in 2022,” it added.

Meanwhile, index components such as miscellaneous construction materials kept the CMRPI in Metro Manila in positive territory.

Miscellaneous construction materials only contracted 0.3 percent in December 2023 from a decline of 1.2 percent in November 2023.

Based on the CMRPI, miscellaneous construction materials had a weight of 15.78 percent, the fourth heaviest in the index.

There were also increases in the prices of other construction materials in December 2023 such as Carpentry materials, which increased 0.7 percent from 0.6 percent.

The data also showed electrical material prices grew 0.8 percent; painting materials and related compounds, 2.6 percent; and plumbing materials, 0.7 percent.

The CMRPI is a variant of the General Retail Price Index (GRPI), which measures the changes in the prices used by retailers to sell their goods to consumers and end-users relative to a base year.

The market basket of the CMRPI is composed of 102 commodities and is classified into seven major groups —carpentry, electrical, masonry, painting and related compounds, plumbing, tinsmithry and miscellaneous materials.