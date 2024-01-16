PSE, PDS back Go’s appointment

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) and the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDS) have expressed their support for the appointment of Frederick D. Go to government.

Go was appointed as special assistant to the President for investment and economic affairs and concurrent head of the economic development group of the Cabinet.

The operator of the equities and fixed-income platforms said Go, a former president and CEO of Robinsons Land Corp., “is an ideal fit” for this position given his business acumen, extensive experience and “visionary leadership” in the corporate sector.

“Go exemplified these traits in his position as president and CEO of a publicly listed company that experienced substantial growth and expansion in the last decade or so,” they said.

“His exposure and involvement in various sectors, including property, air transportation, banking, power, among others, also gives him a unique perspective of vital industries in the country. We hope to work with him on initiatives that will help deepen the Philippine capital market.”

Go’s position gives him supervision roles over the Departments of Finance, Trade and Industry, and the National Economic and Development Authority.