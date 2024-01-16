PNP gets ₱485 million worth of law enforcement equipment

The Christmas Season maybe over but for the Philippine National Police (PNP) this is still the time for presents, as it had received some P485 million worth of mobility and force protection equipment as part of its ongoing modernization program.

These equipment were acquired under the service’s capability enhancement programs from 2021 to 2023.

As this developed, PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. presented the newly procured equipment, including 3,243 units of Striker-fired 9mm pistol worth a total of P61.4 million; 406 units of auto-gated night vision equipment worth more than P121 million, and 2,648 units of all-purpose tactical vests worth over P113 million.

A total of 11 units of light 150cc motorcycles, worth P1,570,800; five units of 650cc heavy motorcycles and 143 single cab-patrol jeepneys were also procured for over P175 million.

Acorda also said that the PNP is planning to acquire around 22,000 body-worn cameras for the force this 2024.