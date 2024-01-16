PHL levels up in winter sports—POC head Tolentino

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Tuesday praised the three Filipino athletes seeing action in the Fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games for raising the level of Philippine sports despite the oddity of a tropical country vying in winter sports.

“It’s really good to see that we’re improving,” said Tolentino during a break in the POC extraordinary general assembly on Tuesday at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Parañaque City.

The Philippines continue to defy norms by being one of a few tropical countries which qualify athletes for the Winter Olympics.

Competing in the games set to open Friday in Gangwon in South Korea are speed skater Peter Groseclose, freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe and cross country skier Avery Balbanida.

The Philippines sent two athletes at the Innsbruck 2012 edition—alpine skier Abel Tesfamariam and figure skater and two-time Winter Olympian Michael Martinez—and also two in Lausanne 2020—speed skater Julian Macaraeg and alpine skier Ana Noelle Wahleithner.

The Philippines did not participate in the 2016 Lillehammer, Norway Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Tolentino, Tagaytay City’s incumbent mayor who also heads the cycling federation, praised Southeast Asian nations Thailand and Singapore for also qualifying athletes for Gangwon where they will vie against Youth Olympians from 17 Asian and a total of 79 national Olympic committees.

“Southeast Asian athletes are improving in winter sports and we’re happy to be part of it,” Tolentino said. “It’s really a great honor for South Korea for being the first Asian country to host such a big event.”

Thailand has 19 athletes and Singapore has two in Gangwon.

Groseclose and his parents Tim and Victoria are already in Seoul, Rabe is flying in on Friday and Balbanida is due in Gangwon on January 25.

Tolentino and POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan will be in Gangwon on Thursday a day before a simultaneous opening ceremony at the Gangneung Oval and PyeongChang Dome.

There will be 1,900 athletes aged 15 to 18 from 79 nations competing for 81 gold medals spread over seven sports in the games organized by the International Olympic Committee.

