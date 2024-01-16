Philippines third ‘safest nation’ in Southeast Asia–Gallup poll

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday announced that the country is the third “safest nation” in Southeast Asia per the Gallup Global Law and Order Report.

“First and foremost, I am delighted to announce that the Philippines has been recognized as the third safest country in Southeast Asia, as per the esteemed Gallup Global Law and Order Report,” PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

He added that this distinction is a “testament to the unwavering dedication of our law enforcement agencies and the collective vigilance and cooperation of our fellow Filipinos.”

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the continuous support, cooperation, trust, and confidence bestowed upon the PNP. This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of each individual involved,” Acorda said.

The PNP chief is also pleased to report that crime statistics from January 1 to 11 of this year, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2023, showed a decrease in index crimes.

“Notably, we have witnessed a reduction from 1,218 incidents to 765, marking a significant decline of 37.19 percent. Furthermore, focus crimes have exhibited a considerable decrease from 1,211 to 759 during the same period, signifying a reduction of 37.32 percent,” he added.

And in the same period, Acorda said that the PNP has conducted 719 operations against illegal drugs that resulted in the confiscation of more than P70.9 million worth of narcotics.

“Simultaneously, our commitment to pursuing wanted persons has resulted in the arrest of 1,801 individuals. Additionally, our campaign against the possession of loose firearms has led to the arrest of 155 persons and the recovery, surrender, confiscation, or safekeeping of 673 firearms,” the PNP chief noted.

Image credits: Henry Empeño





