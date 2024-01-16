Philippines is best country to invest in–Romualdez

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez highlighted the strong economic foundations of the Philippines, situated in the world’s fastest-growing Asean region, and reaffirmed the Philippine government’s commitment that the country is open for business during 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF).

Romualdez, in a statement, said the Philippine delegation to the 2024 WEF is committed to upholding the resounding message conveyed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., last year—that the Philippines is open for business and stands as the optimal destination in the region for foreign investments.

Romualdez emphasized the need to reiterate this crucial message, ensuring that it resonates across international platforms.

“We want to reiterate the message so it is not lost. We will repeat the message that the Philippines is open for business, we are strong, and we are united,” Romualdez said during the discussions at the welcome lunch for the Philippine delegation held at Hotel Belvedere in Davos late Monday.

WEF head of business engagement for the Asia-Pacific Clara Chung, WTO Permanent Representative Ambassador Manuel A.J. Teehankee, Philippine Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and Principality of Liechtenstein Bernard Faustino Dy, and other affiliates welcomed the Philippine delegation.

Romualdez noted, among others, the sound economic fundamentals of the Philippines, which is located in the fastest-growing region in the world today.

“[We have] great fundamentals; the macro figures are fantastic. We are in the fastest-growing region; we are the bright spot amid the global recession that we are suffering from. And within that bright spot, we look at the Philippines as the best country to invest in,” said Romualdez.

According to WEF’s 2024 Chief Economist Outlook, the majority of chief economists expect the global economy to weaken over the next year, with the most buoyant economic activity still expected in South and East Asia.

Romualdez noted that the Philippines enjoys a very stable government, with a strong and very popular leader in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has over four years remaining in his term and is pursuing a vision of fostering an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth trajectory for a thriving society.

Econ Cha-cha

Romualdez also highlighted efforts to make the Philippines more investor-friendly, particularly the move to relax the restrictive provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“It would be a welcome development for our trade partners. So this is no longer a concept or a desire, just like the Maharlika [Investment Fund] was. It proves that ‘we walk the talk.’ When we talk about opening up our economy, then we actualize it through acts that are clearly tangible. Again, thanks to the leadership of the Marcos administration,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez commended the Senate’s proactive steps in proposing amendments to certain economic provisions, signaling a commitment to adapt to the demands of an increasingly globalized age.

In a separate statement, House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe expressed satisfaction with the recent decision of the Senate to align with the House of Representatives in the constitutional amendment movement.

The Majority Leader underscored the Senate’s dedication, emphasizing the unified stance of Senate leaders in supporting these amendments.

He lauded the Senate for acknowledging the urgency and significance of this matter, reflecting their commitment to national governance.

Dalipe also commended the confidence of the Senate President in securing the necessary support for this initiative, indicating a robust and growing consensus among legislators on the importance of these changes.

Expressing appreciation for the Senate’s commitment to passing the amendments in the first quarter of 2024, Dalipe emphasized their understanding of the immediate need for these essential reforms.

Dalipe assured that the entire House leadership remains dedicated to working collaboratively with the Senate to bring about these significant legislative changes.