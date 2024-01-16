Petro firms adjust prices at the pump

Oil firms announced Monday this year’s second upward fuel price adjustment that will take effect today, January 16.

At 6.am. of Tuesday, the price of gasoline will go up by P0.30 per liter, diesel by P0.90 per liter, and kerosene by 0.90 per liter. This was announced on Monday afternoon by Caltex, SeaOil, Shell, Phoenix, PTT, Petron, Total, and Unioil. CleanFuel will implement the new pump prices at 4:01 p.m.

Last January 9, oil companies implemented an increase in the price of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene by P 0.10per liter. The total adjustment of diesel, and kerosene stands at net decrease of P0.25/per liter, and P1.30/per liter, respectively.

The first price adjustment for the year was a rollback of P0.10 per liter for gasoline, P0.35 per liter for diesel, and P1.4 per liter for kerosene last January 2.